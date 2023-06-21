Zahawi given green light by anti-corruption watchdog to take up paid second job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Zahawi given green light by anti-corruption watchdog to take up paid second job

By Press Association
Nadhim Zahawi sought advice on taking up a paid directorship with the Adam Smith Institute (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi sought advice on taking up a paid directorship with the Adam Smith Institute (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been given the green light to take up a second job as a director of a centre-right think tank, on the condition that he refrains from lobbying ministers.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), the anti-corruption watchdog, said it did “not consider” Mr Zahawi’s employment by the Adam Smith Institute to raise “any particular proprietary concerns” under UK Government rules.

It said there was a “low risk” that the appointment could be perceived as a reward for decisions taken while he was in office, due to a lack of contractual relationship between the think tank and the departments Mr Zahawi, who was sacked from the Cabinet for breaching ministerial rules earlier this year, had been involved in running.

But committee chairman Lord Pickles, in an advisory published by Acoba, said there was a need to put in place mitigations due to the “inherent risks” associated with his time in office.

The Conservative peer said there was a possibility for Mr Zahawi to draw on “privileged information” and use his contacts within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration to the “unfair advantage” of his new employer, which works to promote free market economic ideas.

The restrictions imposed include banning the Tory MP from lobbying the Government or its associated bodies on behalf of the institute for two years from his last day in ministerial office.

Similarly, he must not undertake work for the think tank that involves providing advice on government contracts while in his new co-president/director role, which Mr Zahawi has declared will amount to four days of work per year.

He is also prohibited from drawing on government information that is not publicly available.

The Prime Minister sacked Mr Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman in January following an investigation into his tax affairs.

He was found to have breached the ministerial code after it emerged he had failed to declare that he had settled an estimated £4.7 million bill with HM Revenue and Customs while he was chancellor.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has been told by Acoba that he has breached ministerial rules with his declaration of new journalism work (Andrew Boyers/PA)

A former vaccines minister during the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Zahawi has also served as education secretary and was briefly head of the Treasury at the end of Boris Johnson’s time in Downing Street, serving between July and September last year.

Acoba’s advice on Mr Zahawi’s work outside Parliament comes a week after it ruled that Mr Johnson’s appointment as a Daily Mail columnist was a “clear breach” of ministerial rules.

Lord Pickles said the former prime minister had given only 30 minutes notice before his new newspaper work was made public.

Mr Johnson landed the job a day after he became the first former prime minister to be found to have lied to the Commons, in the publication of the damning report into his partygate denials.

Questions around lobbying and sleaze in Westminster have reared their head in recent years, along with the question of paid work for MPs outside Parliament.

Conservative former minister Owen Paterson resigned from the Commons in 2021 following a row over his lobbying for two companies that employed him as a consultant.

