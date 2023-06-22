Ministers urged to embrace ‘Twat-ism’ as a flexible work approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to embrace ‘Twat-ism’ as a flexible work approach

By Press Association
Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant said there are advantages to home working (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ministers have been urged to encourage “Twat-ism” – a flexible work arrangement where individuals only come into the office three days a week.

Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant praised the concept as he challenged the notion that working from home should be an all-or-nothing approach during Cabinet Office questions.

The Lichfield MP acknowledged the positive aspects of working in an office but also emphasised the advantages of remote work, such as time saved on commuting and increased focus on the job at hand.

Seeking a balanced perspective, he urged ministers to avoid adopting a rigid stance on working from home and embrace what he called “Twat-ism”.

A “Twat” is somebody who works from the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Sir Michael’s comments came after Conservative MP Greg Smith (Buckingham) asked Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin what he was doing to “ensure more civil servants get to their desks” after claiming that occupancy in “some departments like HMRC is still below 50%”.

Mr Quin said the Government is “encouraging people to go back”, adding: “That is an ongoing trend I believe.”

He went on: “There are real benefits in civil servants working together, as there are in other areas of the economy, in terms of innovation, in terms of teamwork, in terms of being able to bring on new members of the team and I welcome the fact that people are returning to the office, and they are working collaboratively in Government buildings.”

Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) backed flexible working (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Michael later said: “May I take a slightly contrary view about working from home that we heard just now from the frontbench?

“While I fully recognise that working with other people in an office is very constructive from a teamwork and creative point of view, also working from home has its advantages, including saving travel time, and (being) able to concentrate on occasion more on the job.

“So can I just simply ask my right honourable and honourable friends to maybe not take a too prescriptive view about working from home and encourage ‘Twat-ism’?”

Mr Quin replied: “We are all better informed. I am grateful to him. This is not doctrinaire. There are occasions… when that is the right approach.

“But the default position should be people working together in that office space and we believe that you get more out of employees, better productivity, and it’s a better experience for those working together in that team environment.”

