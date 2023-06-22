Mortgage crisis to deepen as Bank unexpectedly hikes interest rates to 5%

The Bank of England has unexpectedly pushed up interest rates to 5%, the highest rate in almost 15 years, as policymakers and the UK Government come under mounting pressure to control the cost-of-living crisis.

The move is set to deepen the mortgage crisis as borrowing costs are hiked up for the 13th time in a row.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The 0.5 percentage point increase was the sharpest increase since February, surprising economists who had been expecting a smaller hike of 0.25 percentage points.

It follows a higher-than-expected inflation reading in May as continued price rises forced policymakers into action in a bid to bring inflation down to the 2% target.

It comes amid growing calls for the Government to do more to help mortgage borrowers who are set for a big jump in their monthly repayments.