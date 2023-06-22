Mordaunt: Kicking Johnson off Privy Council would not be ‘appropriate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mordaunt: Kicking Johnson off Privy Council would not be ‘appropriate’

By Press Association
Penny Mordaunt was asked whether she would recommend stripping Mr Johnson of his membership in the Privy Council (Victoria Jones/PA)
Penny Mordaunt has said kicking Boris Johnson off the Privy Council would not be "an appropriate course of action", as the threshold for that is "much higher".

Penny Mordaunt has said kicking Boris Johnson off the Privy Council would not be “an appropriate course of action”, as the threshold for that is “much higher”.

The Commons Leader’s comments came as Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse (Bath) told the Commons the former PM’s actions were not “right” and were not “honourable”, as she raised concerns about institutional integrity.

She urged Ms Mordaunt, in her role as Lord President of the Privy Council, to make a statement on whether she would recommend stripping Mr Johnson of his membership to the body.

The Privy Council is a body of senior advisers to the monarch, and its members can be called “right honourable” due to their positions in government or their contributions to public service.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt was asked to kick Boris Johnson off the Privy Council (James Manning/PA)

In response, the Commons Leader highlighted that any decision regarding the removal of an individual from the Privy Council would require advice from the Prime Minister to the King, expressing her preference for keeping the monarchy out of such matters.

She also emphasised that the threshold for removing someone is considerably higher than the situation discussed, for example “someone having committed financial fraud”.

Ms Hobhouse’s call follows a debate on Monday, in which MPs voted to approve the Privileges Committee report, which found Mr Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over parties at Downing Street during lockdown.

Speaking at business questions, the Lib Dem MP said: “Supporting the Privileges Committee report into Boris Johnson, she (Penny Mordaunt) said earlier this week, the integrity of our institutions matter.

“Mr Johnson’s actions were not right and they were not honourable. The Leader of the House is also Lord President of the Privy Council. Can we have a statement from her in her role of Lord President on whether she would recommend that Boris Johnson be stripped of his role as right and honourable privy councillor?”

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse
Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse made the call following the vote on the Privileges Committee report (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Mordaunt said she understands why Ms Hobhouse and other MPs are “cross” at Mr Johnson, but added: “What I would say to her is that, as a matter of information, that such a thing would be advice from the Prime Minister given to the King.

“And I would prefer His Majesty be kept out of such matters. But I also would say to her that where people have been booted off the Privy Council before, the threshold for that is much higher than the situation that we were discussing on Monday.

“For example, someone having committed financial fraud. So I would say to her, I understand where she’s coming from and her motivation, the integrity in all of these systems is very important, as I spoke about on Monday, but I don’t think this is an appropriate course of action in this instance.”

Earlier, the Commons Leader also passionately defended MPs who abstained or voted against the committee’s findings, countering claims that they were “cowards” and emphasizing their “honourable” service to the country.

Ms Mordaunt, who led the debate on the report, said: “There have been some of her colleagues that have pointed to my colleagues and called them cowards. I do not have time to look into the character of each of those colleagues that were not in the same lobby as us, but of those Conservative members that abstained or voted against the Privileges Committee, I can say that 20 of them are veterans.

“Between them, they have more than 253 years of service, I don’t know how many medals they have between them, but I do know one of them has a DSO.

“These people are not cowards, they are honourable and decent people and they have done what they thought is right.

“I would say to anyone beating up on members of this House for voting one way or another or abstaining, even though I no longer have a sword: back off.”

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire had earlier questioned why the Prime Minister had not taken part in the vote, telling MPs: “Can I thank the leader for stepping up while the Prime Minister stepped aside on Monday’s vote to start restoring trust in democracy?”

She added: “If so many of them found the strength to do the right thing, why couldn’t the Prime Minister? Not only did he fail to vote, he was too weak to utter a single word of substance on this issue.

“We do not know where this prime minister stands on standards.”

