What does the Bank of England rate hike mean for the housing market?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

What does the Bank of England rate hike mean for the housing market?

By Press Association
The rate hike could push some landlords into selling up, property experts suggested (Alamy/PA)
The rate hike could push some landlords into selling up, property experts suggested (Alamy/PA)

House hunters relying on a mortgage will potentially have less purchasing power and less confidence as a result of Thursday’s base rate increase, according to property experts.

As the Bank of England pushed up the base rate to 5%, the highest rate in nearly 15 years, in a bid to ease stubbornly high inflation, experts said that the housing market was seeing a shift towards more “realistic” prices.

Some also suggested the rate hike could push some landlords into selling up, which could help increase the supply of homes for buyers but put a further squeeze on the rental market.

People walk near the Bank of England
The Bank of England increased the rate in a bid to ease stubbornly high inflation (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and a former residential chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), said: “The green shoots apparent in the housing market at the beginning of the year have started to wilt, despite continuing support from strong employment figures.

“It seems confidence to buy property will only begin to return when core inflation drops to more sustainable levels over a longer period.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “We expect the rate rise to have an impact on over-leveraged buy-to-let investors whose increased mortgage payments could lead to their investment making limited profit or even a loss.

“This could result in some landlords deciding to offload their assets.

PA infographic showing UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

“At this stage, we haven’t yet encountered homeowners who have been forced to sell up but, if rates continue to rise, some owners may be forced to review the situation and weigh up their options.

“At the same time, demand for properties in London continues to stay strong as the capital remains a hot spot for a variety of buyer demographics including international buyers.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property agents organisation Propertymark, said: “It’s undisputed that homeowners and first steppers will be facing the consequences of rising interest rates as borrowing costs increase.

“However, with this comes a further shift towards more realistic and sustainable house prices, down from the spike seen during the pandemic.”

In better news for buyers, Mr Emerson said recent increases seen by the body in the supply of homes would provide buyers with more room for negotiation, as well as more choice.

Earlier this week, Rightmove reported that the average price tag on a newly marketed home in Britain fell by £82 in June, marking the first monthly decrease seen in 2023.

In further signs of a cooling market, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also reported this week that the average UK house price in April this year was £7,000 below a recent peak in September 2022.

Kundan Bhaduri, director of London-based property developer and portfolio landlord at the Kushman Group, said: “This latest hike, without a doubt, could slow down the property market as potential buyers scuttle away.”

Gary Bush, financial adviser at Potters Bar-based MortgageShop.com, said: “The London and South East property markets will slow to a grinding halt now I think.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “The 13th rate rise in as many meetings will further exacerbate increasingly stretched affordability and is set to have a negative impact on the confidence of the average property seeker relying on a mortgage.”

He added: “Serious buyers and sellers continue to engage with each other, but with the former having potentially even less purchasing power after today’s announcement, the sensible pricing of property coming to market is essential.”

Rightmove’s mortgage expert Matt Smith said: “If today’s news does provide some reassurance to the markets, then we’d hope to see some stability return to the mortgage market which will help those looking to take out a mortgage this year to plan ahead.

“Our real-time data still shows that more people are sending inquiries to estate agents to view homes for sale than at this time in 2019.

“We’ve also seen daily visits to our mortgage-in-principle service increase by 53% over the last month, as more people look to understand what they can afford to borrow and repay on a mortgage.

“This indicates to us that for many people right now, higher interest rates are leading them to assess their budgets and what they can afford, rather than put their plans on hold.”

More from Press and Journal

Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match against RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen target Jay Idzes set for move to Italy
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf claims Labour are putting north-east oil and gas workers on 'scrap heap'
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Final turbine installed at giant ?3bn wind farm off Angus coast Picture shows; The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Unknown. Supplied by SSE Renewables Date; Unknown
Seagreen: Major milestone for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
Aberdeenshire Council has asked for feedback on people's experiences at recycling centres. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council launches survey on current controversial recycling setup
Tomnahurich Bridge is closed,
Tomnahurich Bridge has lost it swing due to 'heat expansion'
Amy Noble won the Royal College of Nursing's nurse of the year Scotland award.
NHS Highland nurse named nurse of the year for transforming Raigmore Hospital ward
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic's former boss hails midfielder as 'unique' talent who could thrive…
The rate hike could push some landlords into selling up, property experts suggested (Alamy/PA)
Missing Aberdeen teenager Sasha Stephen traced
The Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel will be used on the Rosebank field west of Shetland.
Approval for £8.1 billion west of Shetland oilfield expected within weeks
Big Noise Torry anniversary concert
'Big Noise Torry brings everyone together': Community project celebrates eight years of changing lives…