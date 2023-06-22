Bank may have bowed to pressure, economists say as markets expect rise to 6%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank may have bowed to pressure, economists say as markets expect rise to 6%

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, and others voted to bring interest rates to 5% (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, and others voted to bring interest rates to 5% (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Bank of England might have bowed to pressure with a surprise half-percentage point hike in the interest base rate, economists said on Thursday.

It comes as markets started to expect that interest rates would rise to 6% by the end of this year as the Bank tries to rein in stubborn levels of inflation.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the interest rate from 4.5% to 5% on Thursday. Experts had expected it to be raised to 4.75%.

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club, said that the Bank had not pushed back against the market expectation of a 6% interest rate in the minutes from its Thursday, perhaps in reaction to public criticism.

“On the other hand, it was noticeable that the MPC didn’t use June’s policy statement to push back against current market expectations that Bank Rate will continue to increase and peak at 6% early next year,” Mr Beck said.

“The implication is that criticism of the Bank of England’s credibility may have started to have an impact.”

But he also added that the Bank might have bought itself some breathing space thanks to Thursday’s decision.

“The fact that the MPC has now got ahead of market expectations may give it leeway to skip what had been a widely-expected further rate rise when the committee meets next in August,” he said.

“With headline inflation expected to come down noticeably over the next few months, there could be further rationale for a pause.”

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said some firms were beginning to increase profit margins, adding to the rise in prices (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, added that the MPC’s choice of language showed that it might think that companies are starting to increase their profits, after months of squeezed margins.

“The MPC has demonstrated its determination to get a grip on domestically-generated inflation by hiking bank rate by 50bp and by choosing to omit any language designed to assure investors that the peak might be near,” he said.

He said the committee had added language to say it would monitor signs of persistent inflation “in the economy as a whole”.

He said this is “presumably to suggest that the committee is attentive to the risk of a period of profit-led inflation, though we see little evidence of this in the data so far.”

In a letter to the Chancellor, Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said some firms were beginning to increase profit margins, adding to the rise in prices.

“The continued pass-through of costs to consumer prices may also be indicative of some rebuilding of profit margins by retailers,” he said.

“In the Bank’s decision maker panel, a higher share of manufacturers report an increase in margins over the past year than a decrease. But this is not the case for wholesale and retail businesses.”

In his reply, Jeremy Hunt said: “I note that the continued pass-through of costs to consumer prices may also be indicative of some rebuilding of profit margins.

“The Government is focusing on measures that help tackle increasing costs in the food sector and we will continue to engage with the food supply chain on potential measures to ease the pressure on consumers.”

Mr Tombs added: “Admittedly, the committee continues to talk about further rate hikes in a conditional sense – ‘if there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required’ – but if the committee had felt uncomfortable with markets pricing-in further increases in bank rate, it surely would have said so.”

He said the replacement of Silvana Tenreyro, who voted against today’s rise, on the committee in August suggests more rate increases are likely.

More from Press and Journal

Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match against RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen target Jay Idzes set for move to Italy
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf claims Labour are putting north-east oil and gas workers on 'scrap heap'
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Final turbine installed at giant ?3bn wind farm off Angus coast Picture shows; The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Unknown. Supplied by SSE Renewables Date; Unknown
Seagreen: Major milestone for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
Aberdeenshire Council has asked for feedback on people's experiences at recycling centres. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council launches survey on current controversial recycling setup
Tomnahurich Bridge is closed,
Tomnahurich Bridge has lost it swing due to 'heat expansion'
Amy Noble won the Royal College of Nursing's nurse of the year Scotland award.
NHS Highland nurse named nurse of the year for transforming Raigmore Hospital ward
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic's former boss hails midfielder as 'unique' talent who could thrive…
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, and others voted to bring interest rates to 5% (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Missing Aberdeen teenager Sasha Stephen traced
The Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel will be used on the Rosebank field west of Shetland.
Approval for £8.1 billion west of Shetland oilfield expected within weeks
Big Noise Torry anniversary concert
'Big Noise Torry brings everyone together': Community project celebrates eight years of changing lives…