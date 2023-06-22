‘Focus on future’ not Boris Johnson, says PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Focus on future’ not Boris Johnson, says PM

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to workers and the media in Kent on Thursday (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to workers and the media in Kent on Thursday (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Rishi Sunak said he wanted to “focus on the future”, as he sought to draw a line under the partygate saga following Boris Johnson’s exit from Parliament.

The Prime Minister has faced accusations of being too “weak” to stand up to his former party leader after missing Monday’s Commons vote on the Privileges Committee report.

Mr Sunak has also not said whether he agrees with the highly critical report by the cross-party committee, which was backed by MPs this week.

Speaking to the media in Kent on Thursday, he said: “I have enormous respect for the Privileges Committee, support the Privileges Committee and indeed respect the vote of the House that we had on Monday regarding Boris Johnson.

“But what I’d also say is that I’m not focused on the past. I want to look forward. Boris Johnson is no longer a member of parliament.

“It’s right that people, whoever they are, whatever position they hold, face the results of their actions, that are held accountable for their actions. That’s happened. He’s no longer a member of parliament.

“We’ve got to focus on the future.”

Mr Sunak, who blamed a diary clash for his absence on Monday, appeared to defend his own personal integrity and pointed to his decision last year to dramatically quit Mr Johnson’s Government.

“I wasn’t there to vote because I was at a charity dinner,” he said.

“But I am someone who took a very difficult decision a while ago to resign from Boris Johnson’s government.

“It’s not an easy thing to do to resign as being Chancellor. That’s kind of a big deal. I did that because, as I said at the time, I disagreed with his approach to government.

“So that tells you that I’m prepared to act according to my values and the standards that I want to see, and that wasn’t happening.

“I said I didn’t agree with the approach. I said that in my resignation letter, and that’s why I resigned.”

Much of the Government payroll did not take part in the vote but some Cabinet ministers including Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk chose to support it.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who was among those not in the chamber on Monday, said he had seen the vote as something of a “moot point” given Mr Johnson was no longer an MP.

It comes Ms Mordaunt earlier said that kicking Mr Johnson off the Privy Council would not be “an appropriate course of action”, as the threshold for that is “much higher”.

Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse (Bath) had told the Commons the former PM’s actions were not “right” or “honourable”, as she raised concerns about institutional integrity.

She urged Ms Mordaunt, in her role as Lord President of the Privy Council, to make a statement on whether she would recommend stripping Mr Johnson of his membership to the body.

The Privy Council is a body of senior advisers to the monarch, and its members can be called “right honourable” due to their positions in government or their contributions to public service.

Ms Mordaunt also defended MPs who abstained or voted against the committee’s findings, countering claims that they were “cowards” and emphasizing their “honourable” service to the country.

