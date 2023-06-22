Mortgage pain needed to fight inflation, Sunak and Bank warn as rates hit 5%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mortgage pain needed to fight inflation, Sunak and Bank warn as rates hit 5%

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to members of staff at a PM Connect event in Kent (Kin Cheung/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to members of staff at a PM Connect event in Kent (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Bank of the England and Prime Minister have insisted that cash-strapped Britons need to take the pain from higher interest rates in order to quell inflation, after an unexpected hike to 5%.

Rishi Sunak told under-fire mortgage borrowers that “we are going to get through this” as he doubled down on his mission to halve inflation.

The Bank raised interest rates to a 15-year high of 5% from 4.5%, surprising economists who had been expecting a smaller increase and piling more pressure on mortgage holders.

Amid mounting pressure for failing to rein in rampant price rises, the Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey warned that inflation is “still too high and we’ve got to deal with it”.

He said the current level of wage increases is unsustainable, and pointed the finger at retailers building up profits through higher prices.

UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

“We know this is hard – many people with mortgages or loans will be understandably worried about what this means for them,” he added.

“But if we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak vowed the Government will “remain steadfast” in fighting inflation, as it has also faced criticism amid the deepening mortgage crisis.

“I’m here to tell you that I am totally, 100%, on it and it’s going to be okay and we are going to get through this,” he told workers during an event in Kent.

Rishi Sunak speaking at a PM Connect event at the Ikea distribution centre in Dartford, Kent
Rishi Sunak speaking at a PM Connect event at the Ikea distribution centre in Dartford, Kent (Kin Cheung/PA)

Calls are growing for the Government to do more to help mortgage borrowers who are set for a big jump in their monthly repayments.

The so-called mortgage ticking time bomb is now “exploding”, consumer champion Martin Lewis cautioned earlier this week.

Financial markets are now predicting that interest rates will strike a high of 6% at the year-end amid warnings that 1.4 million mortgage holders will lose at least a fifth of their disposable income in additional repayments.

Both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have resisted calls for extra help for voters with their mortgages, while Mr Sunak was at pains to stress that tax cuts – hoped for by Conservative MPs as a pre-election giveaway – were not affordable.

“We cannot, in a situation like this, borrow too much money because that makes everything worse,” he said.

“I’d love to cut your taxes tomorrow — you’d love that, I’d love that, of course I would — but that is hard to do because it means I would have to borrow more money to do it.”

Mr Bailey also denied that the Bank is trying to bring about a recession to control inflation, despite suggestions that it could be a tactic to put a lid on price rises.

“We’re not expecting, we’re not desiring a recession, but we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down to target”, he stressed.

The Bank said on Thursday it made the decision to hike rates more sharply due to “the background of a tight labour market and continued resilience in demand”.

Seven members of the nine-person MPC opted for the increase to 5%, but two members called for rates to remain flat.

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…