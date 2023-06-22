SQA overhaul delayed while ministers consider exams review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

SQA overhaul delayed while ministers consider exams review

By Press Association
The replacement of exam bodies in Scotland has been delayed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The replacement of exam bodies in Scotland has been delayed (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Now is not the time to introduce legislation to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority, the Education Secretary has said.

Jenny Gilruth said the planned overhaul of the exams body and Education Scotland will be delayed until at least the next parliamentary year.

The agencies were set to be reformed by the summer of 2024, however after a review into the future of qualifications was published by Professor Louise Hayward, Ms Gilruth said time must be taken to consult teachers on the next steps.

Legislation to establish new education bodies, including a separate inspections agency, will only be introduced after ministers have considered the findings of the review.

First Minister’s Questions
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said she needs ‘to be certain the changes are the right ones’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The report, the latest alongside the Withers Review into the skills system and the national discussion on education, recommended that exams be scrapped for fourth year pupils and replaced with continuous assessment methods.

It also suggested a Scottish diploma of achievement is developed as a graduation certificate for all senior education phases.

Following the report, Ms Gilruth said: “The recommendations, if implemented, could represent very significant changes to our qualifications system offered by Scotland’s schools and colleges.

“The recommendations in this report could amount to a radical shift in education, and as Cabinet Secretary I need to be certain these changes are the right ones for Scotland’s young people.

“Government must provide leadership on reform which addresses this new normal in our school communities.

“In evidencing that leadership, I have concluded that it is not the time to introduce legislation on educational reform now.

Scotland’s education system
The SQA is one of the agencies to be replaced (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Any reform which meets our ambitions for our young people will need to be bold, holistic and, crucially, shaped by the expertise of our teachers.

“I am determined to give this process the time needed to ensure that happens before bringing forward legislation in the next parliamentary year.”

While Ms Gilruth, a former teacher, said she is supportive of continuous assessment that is “managed appropriately”, she said teachers will be given time to consider reform in the next school year.

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie however said teachers have already lost confidence in the agencies.

He said: “I am a bit concerned that she is delaying the reform of the national bodies by it seems a year.

“It’s important that the profession has confidence in these national bodies and I worry if it’s delayed then we will have a real problem in inspiring confidence among the teachers.”

Stephen Kerr, the Scottish Conservative education spokesman, said the report was a “damning verdict” of the Scottish Government, adding: “We still have no clear sense of the Government’s strategy.”

Labour education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “Understanding and reviewing problems is necessary for change but I think it’s clear that what’s needed now from the Government is leadership, clarity and action.”

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…