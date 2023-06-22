Mini-budget chaos exposed ‘lax approach’ to pensions regulation, MPs say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mini-budget chaos exposed ‘lax approach’ to pensions regulation, MPs say

By Press Association
The Bank of England had to intervene after problems with liability driven investments threatened the stability of the UK economy in September 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA)
More needs to be done to address “significant weaknesses” in pension schemes exposed by the disruption that followed the Liz Truss mini-budget, MPs have said.

A rapid rise in gilt yields after the September 2022 mini-budget threw pension funds with liability-driven investments (LDI) into chaos, threatening the stability of the UK economy and forcing the Bank of England to intervene.

In a report published on Friday, the House of Commons’ Work and Pensions Committee criticised The Pensions Regulator (TPR) for not paying enough attention to the risks posed by LDI and the extent to which funds were using “leverage” – or borrowing – to support it.

The committee said: “We question whether TPR had understood the ‘doom loop’ risks inherent in LDI products.”

It added that the Bank of England had assessed the risks posed by borrowing and LDI in 2018, but TPR had not paid enough attention to these dangers “until a crisis hit”.

Sir David Amess death
Sir Stephen Timms said the mini-budget exposed a “lax approach to regulation” in the pensions sector (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Stephen Timms, chairman of the Work and Pensions Committee and a former pensions minister, said: “The turbulence around last year’s ‘mini-budget’ exposed a lax approach to regulation.

“Despite the dangers of the use of LDI being identified five years ago, there was a lack of focus from TPR and inadequate data. The use of leverage by DB (defined benefit) pension funds grew, giving rise to systemic risk in a way that was not visible to regulators until crisis hit in September last year.

“Although the speed and scale of the rise in gilt yields was unprecedented, the consequences for DB pension funds should have been foreseen and TPR should not have been blindsided.

“Gaps in regulation and the system for managing systemic risks must now be addressed to ensure that DB pension scheme investments never again threaten the stability of the UK economy.”

LDI involves pension schemes investing in assets whose value moves in the same direction as their liabilities as interest rates change, providing more stability.

Many schemes used leverage to try to close the gap between their assets and liabilities, which the committee said worked “relatively well” while interest rates were low but posed more problems when rates rose quickly as they did after the mini-budget.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget triggered chaos on the bond markets, which exposed weaknesses in some pension schemes’ strategies (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The committee found that the September crisis exposed “significant weaknesses” in pension funds’ defences against the risks posed by LDI, including the funds’ own trustees and TPR’s oversight.

Trustees of smaller pension schemes did not always fully understand the risks associated with LDI, while TPR did not collect enough data to assess whether its guidance was being followed or spot the rise in the use of borrowing to fund LDI schemes.

The committee questioned why TPR did not pay more attention to LDI and encouraged schemes to use complex financial products despite having had concerns about trustees’ ability to manage risk “for some years”.

It said: “(TPR) should have focused earlier on the risks of encouraging trustees to use such complex financial products and worked with DWP to consider what further action was needed to mitigate the risk.”

It also criticised some investment consultants for giving schemes standardised advice “rather than thinking through what is best for the pension fund”.

