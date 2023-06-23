At least 20% of Brexit supporters would now vote differently, BBC poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 20% of Brexit supporters would now vote differently, BBC poll finds

By Press Association
BBC audience members were quizzed on whether Brexit was the right thing to do (Steve Parsons/PA)
At least 20% of Brexit supporters would vote differently if they were asked now, a poll of hundreds of people on BBC Question Time has found.

Audience members were quizzed on whether Brexit was the right thing to do, with the results showing 70% still agreed, 20% would vote differently while 10% were unsure.

The poll was carried out as part of a special episode of the show in which the audience was made up solely of Leave voters.

It was recorded in Clacton-on-sea, Essex, on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the EU referendum on 23 June.

Windsor Framework
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The Tendring area of Essex – which includes Clacton – had one of the highest leave votes in England in the 2016 referendum, with almost 70% of people voting for Brexit.

One audience member, who admitted he would vote differently now, said: “I don’t see any benefit from it all”, while another blamed the efforts of politicians to “frustrate” the process and said: “We haven’t started Brexit yet, when’s it going to start?”

The questions discussed during the show included the impact of Brexit on the cost of living, the benefits and downsides of Brexit, the effect of Brexit on immigration and what the Conservatives and Labour should offer as a Brexit strategy for the next election.

Conservative MP John Redwood said the cost of living is “not at all” to do with Brexit and said a fall in inflation “should be coming quite soon”.

He added that it was a “dreadful mistake” by Western banks including the Bank of England to depress interest rates and said: “They created the money and credit explosion.”

Former No 10 press secretary Alastair Campbell received a round of applause from the audience for his opening comments in which he said the British public were “lied to” and called for Boris Johnson to be held accountable.

He said: “You were lied to. You were told that it would be pain-free. You were told that it would all be upsides, no downsides.

“We’re all of us paying a higher price in our cost of living and everything else because of the lies we were told.”

Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister Baroness Jenny Chapman criticised the Government’s handling of Brexit but added “we can put the ‘great’ back into Great Britain”.

She said: ”What you can’t have is this kind of mess of a government who are more concerned about peerages for their mates and partying during lockdown.

“They’re spending far more time on those things than they are on fixing the deal.”

However, businessman and Reform UK member Ben Habib said: “The reasons we haven’t seen the Brexit dividends we should have seen are because we haven’t Brexited properly.”

He blamed a lack of deregulation, stating: “We are hitched at the hip to the EU, and that’s why we haven’t got the dividends because we can’t deregulate, we can’t cut taxes and we can’t put more money in your pockets.”

On the subject of borders, he received a round of applause for his comments on Britain’s reliance on immigrant workers.

Brexit
Reform UK member Ben Habib blamed a lack of deregulation (Mark Marlow/PA)

He said: “The reason we’ve got rampant unchecked legal migration is because the Government hasn’t got joined up thinking on how to skill up our own native population.

“One of my biggest problems with this Government is it no longer pays to work in the United Kingdom if you are a low skilled worker.”

Regarding Labour’s Brexit Policy at the next election Baroness Chapman ruled out re-entering the EU and highlighted the UK-EU Veterinary agreement, the European Horizon research and innovation programme, qualifications and getting rid of red tape as key areas of focus for a potential Labour government.

Mr Habib on the other hand called on the current government to scrap the deal with Northern Ireland.

He said: “The Windsor framework needs to be ditched.

“What we’ve got now is a border right down the middle of the United Kingdom – that is an abomination to me.”

