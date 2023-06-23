I don’t have time to read very often, admits Culture Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I don’t have time to read very often, admits Culture Secretary

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer revealed her favourite film and book in a podcast interview (James Manning/PA)
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has said she no longer has time to read books and has never used ChatGPT.

The Tory MP, who is in charge of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, revealed in a podcast interview that her busy role means she does not read “very often”.

Quizzed on some of her cultural interests on the Jimmy’s Jobs Of The Future podcast, Ms Frazer said: “I have for many years been a member of a book club, which is a fabulous group of women and we have read some great books that I wouldn’t have otherwise read.

“But I don’t get time to go to my book club anymore or indeed very often read.”

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who is stepping down as an MP, had a side career as a writer having authored more than 10 books.

But Ms Frazer did pick her favourite read, opting for Julian Barnes’ Booker Prize-winning novel The Sense Of An Ending.

The Cabinet minister, who admitted she has only just joined social media site Instagram, said she had not used ChatGPT – a generative artificial intelligence tool that has helped spark global interest in the new technology.

Ms Frazer also told the podcast she was “not a big magazine reader” and was not a “massive consumer” of video games but suggested she had played the classic table tennis-inspired game Pong as a child.

She added: “What’s really interesting is that I went to a video games company the other day and they told me the average age of a gamer is around 32, which I thought was quite interesting.

“I am not a massive consumer of video games. I did have, when I was like 10, one of those computer games when you sort of ping-pong.”

“My son is known to have played a video game or two… more than he should have done,” Ms Frazer joked.

Asked for her favourite film, she said: “So many films to choose from. I think my favourite film is… I’m going to say ET, because it was the first film that I saw and it was such an amazing experience.”

Pressed on whether she had a favourite fashion designer, Ms Frazer said: “I love fashion… I was appointed and the first thing I did was go to the Baftas and then the Brits and then I went to London Fashion Week.

“I think it is fabulous to celebrate great British designers, like Stella McCartney, but all of them, I support them all.”

The minister appeared to struggle briefly when asked to name an exciting company.

She said: “This is a bit big, so, I wish the one that popped into mind was a small one but this week I was at (TV and film studios) Pinewood.

“And I mention them because I think that they are showcasing world class talent, fantastic export.”

Ms Frazer finished by praising UK music companies more generally.

