Jeremy Hunt agrees measures with banks aimed at cooling mortgage crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Jeremy Hunt agrees measures with banks aimed at cooling mortgage crisis

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt summoned major lenders to No 11 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jeremy Hunt summoned major lenders to No 11 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has agreed measures with lenders aimed at helping mortgage holders struggling with high interest rates but has resisted offering Government support.

After summoning banks and building societies to Downing Street to help quell the crisis on Friday, Mr Hunt said they agreed to implementing a 12-month minimum before repossessing homes.

He also said the lenders agreed to allow struggling borrowers to extend the term of their mortgages or move to an interest-only plan temporarily “no questions asked”.

Labour, which has been calling for ministers to compel banks to be more flexible, said the new measures were a “weak response”, which the Liberal Democrats described as a “sticking plaster for a gushing wound”.

Mr Hunt met with the bosses of HSBC, Santander and Barclays among others after a shock interest rate hike threatened further pain for struggling households.

Speaking to broadcasters, the Chancellor said that they are most concerned about families who could lose their homes and those whose payments could soar as their fixed-term rates come to an end.

He said they agreed to give more flexibility to those “anxious” about their finances by letting them switch to interest-only payments or extend the length of their mortgages before reverting to the original terms within six months “no questions asked, no impact on your credit score”.

“That, I think, is going to give people a lot of comfort and stop people worrying about having conversations with their banks when they are worried about their financial situation,” he said.

UK interest rates
Charlie Nunn, managing director of Lloyds Banking Group, arrives at 11 Downing Street in London (James Manning/PA)

There will also be more leeway for those facing losing their homes.

“The last thing that they want to do is to repossess a home, but in that extreme situation they have agreed there will be a minimum 12-month period before there’s a repossession without consent,” Mr Hunt said.

The Chancellor stressed that tackling stubbornly high inflation, which measures the rate of rising prices and is behind the Bank of England’s repeated hiking of interest rates, is the “number one priority”.

But he was resisting giving into calls from some Tory backbenchers to offer a major support package to mortgage holders, fearing it could further fuel inflation.

He said ministers must instead be “totally resolved and unflinching” in cooling prices.

NatWest chief executive Alison Rose said it had been a “very productive meeting” as she left Downing Street.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

“We’re doing everything we can to help customers and help with the anxieties,” she said.

Chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group Charlie Nunn said that bosses had held a “good working discussion with the Chancellor”.

With bosses arriving from around 7.30am, attendees also included Barclays chief executive Matt Hammerstein, Virgin Money boss David Duffy, and Nationwide chief executive Debbie Crosbie.

The meeting came a day after the Bank of England issued its 13th interest rate hike in a row, this time by half a percentage point from 4.5% to 5% in the sharpest increase since February.

Surprising economists who had been expecting a smaller hike of 0.25 percentage points, the move brought rates to the highest level in nearly 15 years.

The move was an attempt to reduce inflation, which measures the rate of rising prices, which remained at 8.7% in May despite efforts to bring it down.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Mr Hunt have ruled out a financial intervention as rates were hiked as the Bank of England tries to bring down stubbornly high inflation.

Labour has called for banks to be forced to give more help to struggling mortgage holders in a tougher response, while some backbench Tories have demanded support for under-pressure borrowers.

On Friday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Today’s weak response from the Government on a mortgage crisis they created shows just how little they understand what families are facing.

“Questions remain on how voluntary these measures are. The Government must offer clarity and confidence to homeowners by putting in place requirements now to reassure households.

“Instead of shrugging their shoulders, the Tories should be taking responsibility and acting now.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney added: “This is a sticking plaster for a gushing wound. Even after today, bailiffs will still be knocking on people’s doors because the Government refused to help.”

The SNP’s Social Justice spokesperson David Linden welcomed action on repossessions but described the measures as “paper thin”.

UK interest rates
Alison Rose, NatWest chief executive, (right) departs 10 Downing Street in London, after meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (James Manning/PA)

Financial markets are predicting that interest rates will strike a high of 6% by the end of the year.

There have been warnings that 1.4 million mortgage holders will lose at least a fifth of their disposable income in additional repayments.

They are set to rise by £2,900 for the average household remortgaging next year, according to economists at the Resolution Foundation.

More than 80% of homeowners with a mortgage are on fixed-rate deals, according to trade association UK Finance.

However, around 2.4 million fixed-rate mortgage deals are due to end before the end of 2024, with some potentially heading for a bill shock.

More from Press and Journal

Fraser and Murray Fearn will be racing the sun for 200 miles in memory of their dad David who taught them how to ride. Image: Murray Fearn.
Aberdeen man to race the sun for 200 miles in memory of dad who…
Wreckage of the submersible vessel named Titan has been found. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire subsea firm finds lost Titanic submarine
Parents at Riverbank School are angry the replacement for the "overcrowded" primary could be delayed - as construction has already come to a halt. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media.
Aberdeen City Council nursery told to improve after nappy changing area not well cleaned…
Llama in a field
Lost llama found wandering field near New Pitsligo as SSPCA tries to find owner
Donald Balfour, 16, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Inverness teenager Donald Balfour last seen a week ago
Exterior view of Balhousie Care Home in Huntly.
Calls for investigation to examine how Balhousie care home in Huntly 'spiralled out of…
Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
The rise of Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski from £535,000 signing to striker worth…
Hydrogen gas station with solar panels in the background.
BP Hydrogen Hub: Planning papers set out proposed Aberdeen site
The £50 million plans to transform the campus have been dropped. Image: Aberdeen University.
Aberdeen University drops multi-million-pound plans to redevelop parts of campus
The late Winnie Ewing, then the oldest member of the Scottish parliament, swears in on the first day of the parliament, in May 1999 (Image: Ben Curtis/PA Wire)
Eilidh Whiteford: Capable of winning both hearts and minds, Winnie Ewing transformed Scottish politics…