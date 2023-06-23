Steve Brine becomes latest MP planning to step down at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Brine becomes latest MP planning to step down at next election

By Press Association
Conservative MP Steve Brine (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Steve Brine has become the latest Tory MP to confirm he will stand down at the next general election.

The senior MP, who has represented Winchester since 2010 and is the chairman of the Commons health and social care committee, confirmed his departure in a letter to his local Conservative association.

“When I first entered Parliament I had in my mind to serve for 20 years, or four general elections, whichever came first,” he said.

“This wasn’t a hard-and-fast rule, and I don’t think anyone could have predicted the events of the past 13 years, but it feels like the right time now, for both myself and the family.

“Going forward, I feel I can pursue some of the issues I care about, in health and perhaps elsewhere, outside Parliament as well as within.”

Mr Brine joins the ranks of Conservative MPs who have decided stand down at the next general election, which Labour is currently tipped to win after months of strong polling.

Steve Brine has been an MP since 2010 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Other high-profile names who have already confirmed their departure include former justice secretary Dominic Raab and former health secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Brine won his Winchester seat by around 1,000 votes at the last general election in 2019, just seeing off a Liberal Democrat challenger.

“During my time as our MP, Susie and I have had two wonderful children and I’ve put my heart and soul into doing the job,” he said in the letter.

“My team and I have done tens of thousands of pieces of casework to-date and that quietly remains the bedrock of my work for the people I represent. But that has all come at a price; being away several nights every week, working at pace across this vast constituency when I am home plus every weekend and just the sheer intensity of this role in the modern age.”

“We always think our children need us most when they’re little, and that is of course true in the most basic caring sense, but I’ve learnt they need us more as they get older.

“I hope, in time, to be around a little more; both for them but also for Susie who has supported me every step of the way and without whom I could never have done any of this.”

The Tory MP earlier this year was found to have have breached lobbying rules when he contacted Michael Gove and Matt Hancock during the pandemic on behalf of a firm he was employed by.

He apologised, following an investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog.

It comes as Nadine Dorries has missed the deadline to resign as an MP for a by-election to take place before the summer recess.

Ms Dorries announced her intention to resign after her name was not included on Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, but is yet to do so formally.

It means that a by-election can not now take place on July 20.

