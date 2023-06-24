Wagner group rebellion call marks ‘most significant challenge’ to Russia – MoD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wagner group rebellion call marks ‘most significant challenge’ to Russia – MoD

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation in the wake of the Wagner group’s move (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation in the wake of the Wagner group’s move (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

An armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group marks “the most significant challenge to the Russian state” in recent times, according to UK defence officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the actions of the private military company a “betrayal”, after its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to topple Moscow’s military leadership.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that “over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces… will be key to how the crisis plays out” as Wagner forces appear to be moving towards the Russian capital.

The department tweeted that the feud between the Wagner group and the Russian defence ministry “escalated into outright military confrontation” in the early hours of Saturday.

“In an operation characterised by Prigozhin as a ‘march for freedom’, Wagner Group forces crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia in at least two locations,” the MoD said.

It said that in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, “Wagner has almost certainly occupied key security sites”, including the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner group military company, released video from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

“Further Wagner units are moving north through Vorenezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow. With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner.

“Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis plays out.

“This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times.”

Wagner troops have played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, succeeding in taking Bakhmut, the city that has seen the bloodiest and longest battles.

But Mr Prigozhin has stepped up his criticism of Russia’s military leadership, accusing it of shelling his fighters.

The escalation of Russian infighting could further hamper Moscow’s war effort as the early stages of a Ukrainian counter-offensive unfold.

Conservative chairman of the Commons Defence Committee Tobias Ellwood described the developments as a “huge opportunity for Ukraine to exploit the current mutiny and chaos in Russia”.

Tory former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke tweeted: “Incredibly serious, and a day when we should remember with thanks our exceptional intelligence and military community who will be monitoring this closely.”

