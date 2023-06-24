Rishi Sunak pays tribute to troops on Armed Forces Day

Rishi Sunak has paid tribute to the “phenomenal precision and professionalism” of British troops as events are held across the UK to mark Armed Forces Day.

Parades and flypasts will take place around the country to thank the military community, with Falmouth playing host to this year’s national event with a 1,000-strong tri-service parade of serving personnel, veterans and cadets.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “From Estonia to the Indo-Pacific, as well as here at home, our armed forces personnel protect and defend our freedom every day of every year.

Our Armed Forces protect and defend our freedom every day of every year. Much of that service we do not see and take for granted. This #ArmedForcesDay we say thank you to every soldier, sailor and aviator, and their families, who represent the very best of this country 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/vqyKwiwPPz — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 24, 2023

“Much of that service we do not see and often take for granted, but this year we have been privileged to watch thousands of our military on parade for the coronation, in what was a showcase of our forces’ phenomenal precision and professionalism.

“So I know I speak for the entire country on this Armed Forces Day, when I say thank you to every soldier, sailor and aviator, and their families, who form part of our brilliant armed forces.”

On Friday, Mr Sunak met with soldiers involved in Trooping the Colour at Wellington Barracks to thank them for their dedication and service.

The King also paid tribute to the “selfless service and sacrifice” of British troops in a letter to mark the occasion.

The King has sent warm wishes to the entire Armed Forces community in a message to mark #ArmedForcesDay. 🔗 Head to our website to read the message in full: https://t.co/8xSZFIowmy pic.twitter.com/GvlNeEvwVg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2023

In a signed address, Charles thanked military personnel for their “immense and dedicated contribution”.

Armed Forces Day will also be marked on Saturday by those deployed on Operation Interflex, the UK-based training programme turning Ukrainian civilians into soldiers.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Armed Forces Day recognises the commitment and resilience demonstrated by our entire Armed Forces community every day of the year.

“I hope the entire nation will join me today in paying tribute to this community and recognise all those who make so many sacrifices to uphold the freedoms and rights of the British people.”