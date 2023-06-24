Veteran with sight-loss proud to be part of Armed Forces Day portrait campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veteran with sight-loss proud to be part of Armed Forces Day portrait campaign

By Press Association
Simon Brown’s portrait was taken as part of the campaign (Robert Obreja/PA)
A veteran who lost most of his sight when he was shot through the face by a sniper while on active service says he is proud to have his portrait displayed in London as part of a military charity campaign.

Simon Brown was shot while he was leading a mission to recover six stranded colleagues in Iraq in 2006.

He has teamed up with Blind Veterans UK, which has displayed portrait photographs of nine veterans with sight-loss, including Mr Brown, on digital screens across London.

Veteran Simon Brown
Through the campaign, which takes place on Armed Forces Day, the charity is paying its respects to ex-servicemen and women who lost their sight while fighting for their country.

“Remembrance is an important time of year when we commemorate those we’ve lost,” Mr Brown said.

“Armed Forces Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate those who are still with us and put themselves in danger to protect us.

“These portraits highlight both the tragedy and triumph of our veterans in service and recovery.

“I’m proud to be a part of this campaign to show service personnel and veterans that we’ll be here for them when they need us.”

Veteran Simon Brown
Photographer Richard Cannon, who took the portraits, said it was “an honour” to be involved, describing the men and women as heroes.

“It was an honour to photograph these heroes who gave so much for their country,” he said.

“When deciding on how to approach the portraits of the blind veterans, I wanted to give them a sense of pride and presence in the final image.

“So I shot them slightly below the eyeline to give them a more powerful look. The viewer will then get a sense of respect and admiration for these brave individuals.”

Veterans with sight-loss
Out-of-home advertising specialist Oohyes and media owner London Lites supported Blind Veterans UK to have the portraits displayed across the digital screens.

The stories of those in the photographs can be viewed on the charity’s website https://www.blindveterans.org.uk/news-stories/veterans-stories/blinded-in-combat-a-photography-exhibition/.

