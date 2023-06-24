Ed Miliband defends ‘world-leading’ Labour climate policy at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Miliband defends ‘world-leading’ Labour climate policy at Glastonbury

By Press Association
Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband speaking at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday (Tom Leese/PA)
Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband speaking at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday (Tom Leese/PA)

Ed Miliband has defended the Labour Party’s recent backtrack on climate policy, saying the party is “absolutely committed” to a “world-leading agenda” as he fielded questions during a debate at Glastonbury Festival.

The shadow climate secretary joined a panel in a talk called One Minute To Midnight: Can Politics Deliver On Climate Action?’ and was met with cheers as he was introduced to a packed Left Field tent at Worthy Farm.

Mr Miliband fielded the majority of questions when the floor was opened to the Glastonbury audience, with one person asking why Labour has “rolled back on some of their promises” concerning climate change after the party rowed back on its £28 billion green prosperity plan earlier this month.

A man called Euan said: “It feels like you’re losing a little bit of trust on my side on an area of Labour policy which was more inspiring to me than the rest.”

In response Mr Miliband said: “All the commitments I laid out are still our commitments.

“It is true to say that on our £28 billion commitment, we are now phasing it in rather than doing it from year one.

“Partly that is because frankly we wouldn’t be able to spend £28 billion a year and partly because of the fiscal situation with Liz Truss’s mini-budget and all that.

“I understand why you might be disappointed by that frankly, personally I think that is still a massive world-leading commitment, it is miles bigger than what’s happening in the US with the inflation reduction act that Joe Biden has done.

“I’m sure I won’t always do the right thing in your eyes, but we have a world-leading agenda and we’re absolutely not resigning from it, we’re absolutely committed to it.”

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Mr Miliband stood to speak to the festivalgoers (Tom Leese/PA)

Labour had promised in 2021 to invest £28 billion a year until 2030 in green projects if it came to power, but earlier this month shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said drastic changes to the economic backdrop over the past two years mean the party’s full spending pledge should be delayed.

Towards the start of the debate Mr Miliband stood up to address the crowd as he listed several points on how politics can help climate action adding: “You’ve got to tell the truth” in politics – a comment which was met with cheers.

He was joined on the panel by Areeba Hamid, co-director of Greenpeace UK, energy and climate commentator Sepi Golzari-Munro and Extinction Rebellion activist Nick Anim.

After Mr Anim had earlier quoted Martin Luther King, Mr Miliband said: “Martin Luther King said ‘I have a dream’ not ‘I have a nightmare’.

“And, look, we’ve got to talk about the truth about the nightmare. We’ve go to talk about the nightmare, we’ve got to tell the truth about the nightmare.”

He added: “This challenge, this emergency, is the emergency of not just our generation but also of future generations.”

Towards the end of the talk one man heckled Mr Miliband.

Aidan, who said he was part of the campaign group Fight Racism! Fight Imperialism! asked Mr Miliband during the question-and-answer session to “be honest” about what he claimed was Labour’s role in driving climate change by “dispossessing” natural resources from the Middle East.

Debate chairman John Harris, a Guardian columnist, described the group Aidan represents as one which has a “long-standing opposition to the Labour Party”.

The man’s shouting was met with jeers from the crowd, with one man head saying: “Oh shut up.”

