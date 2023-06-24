All state secondary schools in England now have a defibrillator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

All state secondary schools in England now have a defibrillator

By Press Association
A total of 5,435 defibrillators have been delivered to 3,066 secondary schools in England (PA)
A total of 5,435 defibrillators have been delivered to 3,066 secondary schools in England (PA)

All state secondary schools in England now have access to a potentially life-saving defibrillator, the Government has announced.

Last July the Department for Education (DfE) promised the device would be fitted in every state school in England by the end of the 2022/23 academic year.

It said secondary schools were prioritised because the risk of cardiac arrest increases with age.

The rollout of the portable equipment – used to shock a person’s heart when it has stopped beating – is “well under way” in primary and special schools and due to be completed by the end of the summer term, the DfE added.

A total of 5,435 defibrillators have been delivered to 3,066 secondary schools in England, backed by £19 million of Government funding.

Research shows accessing a defibrillator within three to five minutes of a cardiac arrest increases the chance of survival by more than 40%.

The rollout began after officials met with campaigners including Mark King, whose 12-year-old son Oliver suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while competing in a swimming race in 2011.

Mr King and former England footballer Jamie Carragher have been working together to push for mandatory defibrillators in all schools.

Since meeting Mr King, who set up the Oliver King Foundation in memory of his son, the Government has worked with charities such as the British Heart Foundation to identify the scale of need across schools in England.

The Government said it continued to meet with Mr King as the rollout progressed.

All secondary schools in England now have access to at least two defibrillators, the Government said.

This will ensure they can be placed strategically to maximise access, such as near sports facilities.

Pupils are also being taught how to use the devices during first aid lessons, with the curriculum including CPR techniques and the purpose of defibrillators.

Mr King said: “I am delighted that through years of hard work, determination and passion we have reached this monumental milestone in raising awareness and ensuring all schools have access to a life-saving defibrillator.

“With help from the Department for Education and public support Oliver’s memory lives on.

“We as a foundation will continue to strive for change so no other family has to suffer like we did.”

Schools systems minister Baroness Barran said: “We have heard of too many tragic cases where lives were lost because of a lack of access to this vital equipment at a crucial moment.

“These devices save lives and it’s been a privilege to work with the Oliver King Foundation to reach this significant milestone which will give parents, pupils and teachers confidence that they will never be far from a defibrillator in an emergency.

New guidance includes advice for schools on how to make their defibrillator available to the community, should they wish to do so.

The Government said is also encouraging schools to register their defibrillator on The Circuit, the national defibrillator network.

The rollout follows an announcement by the Department for Health and Social Care last year of a £1 million fund to boost the number of defibrillators in communities most in need and provide an estimated 1,000 new defibrillators in community spaces across England.

More from Press and Journal

A pipe band performing in front of the bandstand in Duthie Park
European Pipe Band Championships: Sun shines over Duthie Park as piping extravaganza returns
Screengrab of School Road from Google Maps
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after collision with car on Aberdeen road
Pipe Band members took a break in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: European Pipe Band Championships make glorious return to Aberdeen
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher is bringing his show The Doctor Will See You Now to Inverness and Arbroath Image: Supplied by Goldups Lane
Dr Karl Kennedy ready to meet his new Neighbours in Inverness and Arbroath
PD Kane running on sand
Police dog helps track down runaway drink driver following Torphins crash
Junior vice-president Brain Ross with outgoing president Billy Stewart and new president Alan Cumming.
Alan Cumming appointed president of RNAS
The Barron family have been announced as this year's Prince's Countryside Fund Family Farm Award at the M&S Select Farm Awards.
Aberdeenshire farmers win The Prince’s Countryside Fund
New British Wool depot in Scottish Borders.
British Wool invests in new Scottish Borders depot
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
Farmers turn away from green agenda now wallets lighter
Flor Ryan judged the Texel section.
Royal Highland Show: Bumper sheep entry forward for round two