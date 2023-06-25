‘Low-income families having to pay thousands more for same goods and services’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Low-income families having to pay thousands more for same goods and services’

By Press Association
Low-income families are having to fork out between £3,000 and £5.600 more for the same goods and services they could afford pre-pandemic, a charity said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The poorest families in the UK are having to fork out between £3,000 and £5,600 more this year as the cost-of-living crisis bites, new research from Save the Children has suggested.

Larger families on low incomes have been disproportionately affected by rising costs, meaning they are struggling to buy the goods and services they could afford before the pandemic, and shortfalls rise dramatically when housing costs are considered, the charity said.

It commissioned the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) to do modelling comparing pre-pandemic spending among low-income families with children, to see how significant the shortfalls are for 2023/2024.

The study looked at the poorest third of families whose incomes are approximately £24,000 a year or less.

In the IPPR analysis of Living Cost and Food Survey data from the Office for National Statistics, the think tank found low-income families had budget shortfalls of between £200 and £1,400 per year on average, excluding housing costs.

A single parent with one child on average needs to spend an additional £3,100 in 2023/24 to get the same basket of goods and services they would have bought in 2019/20, the report said.

This rises to almost £5,600 – or more than £100 per week – for a couple with three children, it added.

Save the Children said that because there have not been proportionate benefit increases to match rising costs, and cost-of-living payments have not been tailored to family size, larger families have been disproportionately affected.

Taking housing costs into account, the analysis suggested that a large family renting privately on Universal Credit “could be out of pocket by thousands of pounds per year”.

It gave the example of a five-person family in Salford, where a shortfall of £2,400 per year was identified.

Save the Children is calling for a child poverty strategy and for the two-child limit – where families do not get additional benefits for more than two children unless particular circumstances apply – and benefit cap to be abolished.

The charity also said housing reforms must have children and families’ needs in mind.

Its report said: “The UK Government needs to do more to protect families from poverty and provide a level of support that matches families’ circumstances.

“Children have not been adequately considered by successive governments, who have implemented policies which unfairly penalise children, like the two-child limit and the benefit cap.

“The last few years have seen two major national crises which have pushed families to the brink.

“Coupled with years of underfunding and cuts to social security levels, this means that parents are struggling to provide their children with the things they need for a happy, full childhood.”

Becca Lyon, head of child poverty at the charity said: “This is the most significant research we’ve ever done on family budgets and the results are worse than we had imagined.

“For years, parents told us that raising a child was more expensive than it used to be, but we had no idea of the scale of the crisis. For single parents and those with three or more children, their shortfall in just a few years has increased substantially.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We know people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we are providing record financial support worth around £3,300 per household and our actions have helped nearly two million people, including 400,000 children, out of absolute poverty after housing costs since 2010.

“We have also raised benefits, including Universal Credit, by 10.1%, increased the National Living Wage, are introducing the largest ever expansion of free childcare in England, and are helping families with food, energy and other essential costs through the Household Support Fund.”

