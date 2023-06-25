Sunak says ‘it will take time’ to reduce NHS waitlist as he hails workforce plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sunak says ‘it will take time’ to reduce NHS waitlist as he hails workforce plan

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has outlined a 15-year plan to ‘build the health workforce of the future’ (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has outlined a 15-year plan to ‘build the health workforce of the future’ (Toby Melville/PA)

Rishi Sunak conceded that “it will take time” for the overall NHS waiting list to come down, as he hailed a plan that will see the “largest expansion in training and workforce” in its history.

The Prime Minister said his NHS Long Term Workforce Plan will “reduce our reliance on foreign-trained healthcare professionals” and ensure the UK has the doctors and nurses it needs “for years into the future”.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: “This week we’re going to do something that no government has ever done.

“It’s going to be one of the most significant announcements in the history of the NHS, and that is to make sure that it has a long-term workforce plan so that we can hire the doctors, nurses and GPs that we need, not just today, but for years into the future, to provide the care that we all need.”

He said it amounts to the “largest expansion in training and workforce in the NHS’s history.

“But it’s also going to draw on the latest innovations and techniques to streamline the process from classroom to clinic, because it’s right that healthcare adapts and evolves as our needs change.”

Pressed on how long it will take to see the benefits of the changes, he conceded it could take “five, 10, 15 years for these things to come through”.

The full plan is expected to be published next week.

Mr Sunak was accused by Kuenssberg of picking selective statistics when he said the number of people waiting two years for treatment was last year “practically eliminated”.

The presenter pointed out that the overall number of people waiting is the highest that is has ever been.

Mr Sunak, who has made reducing waiting times on of his five priorities, replied: “It’s because we’ve had a pandemic, Laura, the backlog that ensued was always going to take some time to work through…

“Because of our record investment today, because of the plans that we’ve put in place, we are seeing that waiting lists are coming down for individual people.”

“I’ve always said the overall waiting list was not going to come down until next year.”

Writing about the NHS workforce plan in The Sunday Times, Mr Sunak said: “It will ensure we train, retain, reform and make the most of our talented and experienced staff.

“It will be a 15-year plan to give the NHS certainty, because we recognise it takes time to train these staff, who are among the most highly skilled in our society.

“We will be using the latest techniques and innovations to streamline the journey from classroom to clinic, to get more patients the care they need.

“And it will be backed by government funding and support, balanced against the wider pressures on the economy.”

Mr Sunak described the plan as the “cornerstone” of his Government’s vision for “a better, more modern healthcare system”, adding: “I feel a great responsibility to ensure our NHS endures.”

It comes days after junior doctors in England announced they would be staging a five-day strike next month in a dramatic escalation of their dispute with the Government over pay and staffing.

Members of the British Medical Association will walk out from July 13 to 18 in what the association said is thought to be the longest single period of industrial action in the history of the health service.

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf unveiled his new plan for independence. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Humza Yousaf unveils independence plan - but what was actually new?
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.
Shona Robison admits Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest was ‘incredibly painful’ as close friend
People taking photos of a Nuart mural in Aberdeen
POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2023 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?
A collage of Kiara, Frank and the exterior of SSPCA Drumoak
Meet north-east pets Kiara, Lacey and Frank who are looking for new homes
The reputation of Union Street may have unravelled over the years, but can it be woven back together? (Image: DrehundSchnitt/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Is this our last chance to revive Union Street's past glory?
aberdeen airport
Father's £1,000 trip to Aberdeen just to scratch daughter's car in row over £50
Victoria Mutch used her own experiences to open her business Style for your Shape. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Oil and gas worker opens new 'body positivity' womenswear shop in Aberdeen
Carol Fowler, owner of Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire. Banchory. Image: Jonathan James Perkins
Are staycations too expensive for locals? An Aberdeenshire hotel owner has her say
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
INTERVIEW: Outlander's Diana Gabaldon feels at home in the Highlands
Ginger Gairdner: What are the best plants for summer colours?