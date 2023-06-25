Mutual enforcement on post-Brexit trade requires serious consideration – DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mutual enforcement on post-Brexit trade requires serious consideration – DUP

By Press Association
The DUP has been blockading devolution in Northern Ireland for more than a year over the protocol (PA)
A system of mutual enforcement on post-Brexit trade by both the UK and EU merits “serious and sustained consideration”, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The suggested replacement for the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework is set out in a report drawn up by pro-Brexit think tank the Centre for Brexit Policy.

The group contends the current arrangements, which involve checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, have failed and only a radical redrawing of the trading arrangements will be enough to convince the DUP to return to powersharing at Stormont.

The DUP has been blockading devolution in Northern Ireland for more than a year in protest against the protocol.

Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the proposals could ‘end the logjam’ (PA)

The party says the Windsor Framework, struck by the EU and UK earlier this year as a way to reduce red tape on trade between GB and NI, does not go far enough.

Sir Jeffrey has made clear the DUP will not return to Stormont until the Government provides further legislative assurances around Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

The mutual enforcement system would see the UK and EU implement the other’s trading rule and regulations to protect their respective markets.

Under the proposals, UK officials would enforce the laws of the EU in the UK, and EU officials would enforce UK laws inside the single market.

That would see UK exporters to the EU who break EU rules being punished by UK courts, with no role for the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland, while EU exporters to the UK would be policed by EU officials inside the bloc.

The paper, which has been presented to the UK Government, will be launched at Westminster on Tuesday.

The think tank insists mutual enforcement would address DUP concerns about Northern Ireland’s sovereignty as part of the United Kingdom and still provide for a free flowing border on the island of Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey, who has penned a foreword to the report, said the “corrosive impact” of the protocol has been undeniable.

“The DUP wants to see Stormont back up and running again as soon as possible and on a sound and stable foundation,” he wrote.

“The stakes are extremely high and this necessitates a willingness on all sides to engage constructively with proposals that could help end the logjam and protect our place in the internal market of the United Kingdom.

“Although the DUP has set out criteria against which we will assess any proposal, we have been clear throughout that mutual enforcement is a concept worthy of serious and sustained consideration in terms of delivering a longer-term solution.

“The vast majority of trade from Great Britain is destined for, and remains, within Northern Ireland. There is a negligible risk to the integrity of the EU market.

“Indeed it is hard to find a single reported case of goods crossing the border since 2020 which have been a threat to their Irish and EU consumers – despite many EU rules not having been applied.

The DUP has been blockading devolution at Stormont for more than a year over the protocol (PA)

“Even where goods are destined for the EU, it seems reasonable that each side could maintain regulatory autonomy whilst enforcing whatever rules the other seeks to impose on only those goods crossing the border.

“In the longer term, this would sustainably address the potential problems caused by the imposition of regulations by an entirely separate regulatory regime and respect our constitutional position as part of the UK.”

David Jones, the deputy chairman of the ERG, has also written a foreword.

“It is clear that the protocol is not a sustainable long-term arrangement,” he said.

“Sooner or later – and preferably sooner – it will have to be replaced by something better.

“This paper presents a workable solution to the problem. Mutual enforcement is an elegant and effective arrangement that respects the sovereignty of the United Kingdom and restores the full place of Northern Ireland in our Union.

“Equally, it protects the integrity of both the EU single market and the UK internal market. It dispenses with the anomalous state of affairs whereby the court of one party to the Withdrawal Agreement has jurisdiction over the other.

“Mutual enforcement, in short, will normalise relations between the UK and the EU, thrown out of kilter by the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

