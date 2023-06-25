Nine in 10 mid-size firms rolling back expansion plans amid squeeze – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Nine in 10 mid-size firms rolling back expansion plans amid squeeze – survey

By Press Association
Medium-sized businesses employ millions of people across the UK (John Walton/PA)
Medium-sized businesses employ millions of people across the UK (John Walton/PA)

Nine in 10 mid-sized businesses say they are curbing their growth plans because they are struggling to get hold of enough money, a survey suggests.

A questionnaire sent to 500 business leaders every other month also found that around one in four (24%) are scaling back their business or making staff redundant.

The survey, from accountancy firm BDO, found that 91% of the companies questioned said difficulty getting capital means growth plans are being rethought.

“Despite staying resilient through an incredibly difficult time, tough challenges remain for mid-sized businesses, with access to capital becoming a critical issue,” said BDO partner Richard Austin.

“As the engine of the UK economy, these companies are responsible for a large, vital proportion of its income and employment and their success will play a key role in the economic performance of the UK overall.

“Businesses believe more can be done to address their concerns, drive their growth and ensure the UK remains an attractive place to do business both today and in the future.”

The survey found that 22% of companies are unable to finance their expansion plans and 20% struggled to invest in new technology or software.

BDO said the businesses need Government support with rising costs, by improving access to capital.

“More support from policymakers to address high costs from inflation was the most common call among business leaders,” it said.

“Almost 30% want the Government to do more to improve access to private sources of funding, including bank loans, regional banking and private equity investment.”

It said that others (32%) had called for better Government grants and that a third thought more should be done to support businesses with their energy bills, such as improving their insulation.

