Majority of public oppose Government’s legacy bill – Amnesty

By Press Association
The Troubles Bill is set to be considered by the House of Lords this week (David Mirzoeff/PA)
The majority of people across the UK oppose the Government’s controversial Bill to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past, Amnesty International has said.

The Bill proposes an effective amnesty from prosecution for Troubles-related offences in exchange for co-operation with a truth retrieval body.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Amnesty commissioned Savanta to carry out a UK-wide poll which indicates that nine in 10 adults believe people should still be prosecuted for serious crimes, even if they were committed decades ago, while only 6% say they should not.

The Bill, which is expected to become law next month, will be under consideration by the House of Lords this week.

Amnesty has strongly urged peers to reject the Bill, and is calling for Parliament to throw the Bill out.

Findings from the poll include that seven in 10 (68%) of UK adults said people accused of serious crimes, such as murder, should not be able to receive immunity from prosecution in exchange for providing information about the crimes, while only one in five (19%) say they should and 13% said they didn’t know.

Two thirds (65%) of UK adults said victims and/or the families of victims of serious crimes, such as murder, should have access to an independent inquest.

Nine in 10 (87%) UK adults say that people should still be prosecuted for serious crimes, such as murder, even if they were committed decades ago, while only 6% say they should not (7% didn’t know).

More than half (53%) of UK adults say that those accused of killings in relation to The Troubles, should not be able to receive immunity from prosecution in exchange for providing information about the crimes, while only one in five (22%) say they should (25% didn’t know).

It also found that six in 10 (58%) Conservative voters said that those accused of killings in relation to The Troubles, should not be able to receive immunity from prosecution in exchange for providing information about the crimes.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director, said the findings could not be clearer.

“The majority of the UK public is opposed to this bill. It is out of step with victims, out of step with the Government’s own electorate and – as this poll shows – at odds with public opinion across the UK,” she said.

“These morally repugnant plans are an affront to decency, human rights and the rule of law and must be scrapped.

“The Government has continued to ignore widespread concern from the UN, Council of Europe bodies, US Congress, Irish Parliament, Amnesty and many others.

“If they push this Bill through, they will also now be ignoring their own voters. These figures must give the Government pause – it is, quite frankly, reckless to proceed with a Bill so strongly opposed.”

Ms Teggart said Parliament has a significant decision to make in the weeks ahead.

“Will they stand with victims, or will they join the UK government in this act of betrayal and sacrifice victims’ rights to protect perpetrators,” she said.

Savanta interviewed 2,171 UK adults aged 18 and over online between June 16-18, 2023. Data were weighted to be representative of England, Scotland and Wales by age, sex, region and social grade. The survey also took into account people’s voting habits.

