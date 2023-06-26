99% of those eligible for disability cost-of-living payment have received £150

Around 99% of those eligible for the new round of disability cost-of-living payments have now received their £150, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

More than six million people have received the £150 payment, which started to be made from June 20.

This means the vast majority of eligible people in receipt of a qualifying disability benefit, including disability living allowance or personal independence payment, have received the support within the first five working days of the rollout starting, the DWP said.

It added that payments which remain outstanding are due to be made by July 4.

More than 6m disabled people are receiving a one-off £150 Disability #CostOfLivingPayment People receiving a qualifying benefit will be paid automatically by 4 Jul You do not need to do anything to receive the payment Find out more https://t.co/wREhwyUaxh#HelpForHouseholds pic.twitter.com/NdTX03lMD5 — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) June 23, 2023

The DWP has also said that a small number of payments will be made after July 4, where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to qualifying disability benefits on April 1.

The new payment is in addition to a previous £150 disability cost-of-living payment that was paid last September.

As the payment is made automatically, those eligible for the support do not need to take any action.

The payment reference on bank statements will appear as the person’s national insurance number followed by “DWP COL”.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride said: “Tackling high inflation remains our priority as this is the best way we can ease pressure on households and help them with the cost of living.

“By paying more than six million disabled people £150 in less than a week, we are delivering on our steadfast commitment to providing timely support for those who need it most.”

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Tom Pursglove said: “We are ensuring that disabled people facing additional costs can access these extra funds as soon as possible, and I’m delighted the vast majority of payments have been successfully made to eligible people within just five working days.

“This will be backed up by further cost-of-living payments for benefit claimants in the coming months, showing this Government’s commitment to providing millions in support for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Louise Rubin, head of policy at disability charity Scope, previously said: “This £150 disability cost-of-living payment offered to people on disability benefits won’t touch the sides.

“We’ve heard from disabled people whose bills have risen to £6,000 a year. Parents are skipping meals so their children can eat. Others are going without food to power breathing equipment.”