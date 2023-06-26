99% of those eligible for disability cost-of-living payment have received £150

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

99% of those eligible for disability cost-of-living payment have received £150

By Press Association
More than six million people have received the £150 payment (PA)
More than six million people have received the £150 payment (PA)

Around 99% of those eligible for the new round of disability cost-of-living payments have now received their £150, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

More than six million people have received the £150 payment, which started to be made from June 20.

This means the vast majority of eligible people in receipt of a qualifying disability benefit, including disability living allowance or personal independence payment, have received the support within the first five working days of the rollout starting, the DWP said.

It added that payments which remain outstanding are due to be made by July 4.

The DWP has also said that a small number of payments will be made after July 4, where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to qualifying disability benefits on April 1.

The new payment is in addition to a previous £150 disability cost-of-living payment that was paid last September.

As the payment is made automatically, those eligible for the support do not need to take any action.

The payment reference on bank statements will appear as the person’s national insurance number followed by “DWP COL”.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride said: “Tackling high inflation remains our priority as this is the best way we can ease pressure on households and help them with the cost of living.

“By paying more than six million disabled people £150 in less than a week, we are delivering on our steadfast commitment to providing timely support for those who need it most.”

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Tom Pursglove said: “We are ensuring that disabled people facing additional costs can access these extra funds as soon as possible, and I’m delighted the vast majority of payments have been successfully made to eligible people within just five working days.

“This will be backed up by further cost-of-living payments for benefit claimants in the coming months, showing this Government’s commitment to providing millions in support for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Louise Rubin, head of policy at disability charity Scope, previously said: “This £150 disability cost-of-living payment offered to people on disability benefits won’t touch the sides.

“We’ve heard from disabled people whose bills have risen to £6,000 a year. Parents are skipping meals so their children can eat. Others are going without food to power breathing equipment.”

