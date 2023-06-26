Sunak defends cancer services after report finds NHS lagging behind peers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sunak defends cancer services after report finds NHS lagging behind peers

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay visited Rivergreen Medical Centre in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay visited Rivergreen Medical Centre in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)

Rishi Sunak has insisted an expansion of lung cancer screening will save thousands of lives after a report found the NHS is performing “substantially less well” on life expectancy than foreign health services.

The Government has announced a nationwide rollout of a pilot scheme that encourages people to get on-the-spot chest scans in trucks that operate from supermarket car parks.

The initiative is aimed at increasing the number of lung cancer cases diagnosed early in order to improve prognosis.

The Prime Minister defended the measures after a report by The King’s Fund found that the NHS “lag(s) behind our peers” on healthcare outcomes including cancer and is “not by any means where we should be”.

Rishi Sunak visit to Nottinghamshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health and Secretary Steve Barclay during a visit to a mobile lung health check unit in Nottingham (Phil Noble/PA)

“As well as our immediate priority to invest record sums in the NHS to cut waiting lists, I want to make sure that the NHS is fit for the future,” he said during a visit to one of the health screening facilities in Nottinghamshire.

“Today’s announcement – the expansion of lung cancer screening – is a good example of that.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of death by cancer in the UK and we know that if you catch it early then you can much more improve the chances of people surviving it.”

He said the pilot scheme, which was initially targeted, had made an “enormous difference” and on being rolled out nationally would “save thousands of people’s lives”.

Pressed about the findings of The King’s Fund report, the Prime Minister conceded that there is “work to do” but insisted he could “fix” outstanding issues.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who spoke with reporters following Mr Sunak, refused to say whether the number of cancer deaths could be linked to austerity policies pursued by the Conservatives during the past 13 years.

Rishi Sunak visit to Nottinghamshire
Rishi Sunak said the pilot scheme had made an ‘enormous difference’ (Phil Noble/PA)

Asked whether spending cuts were one of the reasons behind deprivation and poor health, he said: “There’s a  range of factors why this programme is targeted in communities like this, it’s because there are high rates of smoking and we know there are often high rates of smoking in deprived communities, and that is what this programme enables us to do, is to target the checks together with early intervention into the most deprived communities.”

The King’s Fund report found that the UK is significantly lagging behind its peers in terms of cancer survival rates, one of several factors dragging down life expectancy.

The NHS performs poorly on healthcare outcomes across several different major disease groups and health conditions linked to avoidable mortality, according to the report.

It had the fourth and second highest rates of preventable and treatable mortality in 2019 among the 19 health systems in the report, with 119 deaths and 69 deaths per 100,000 people respectively.

Siva Anandaciva, the report’s author and chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said at a briefing: “On healthcare outcomes specifically, both for the outcomes that a system can control and those wider measures that rely on services that keep us healthy… we lag behind our peers. We are not by any means where we should be.”

More from Press and Journal

Scott Mathers from Wardes, Kintore.
Reducing feed costs on farm
William Henderson won the annual competition which was judged at the Royal Highland Show
Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition
Nigel Miller is a former NFUS president.
Agriculture needs rewarded says former NFUS chief
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) now considers that the use of the herbicide does not meet the legislative requirements for emergency authorisation.
Asulox banned in Scotland but England gets go ahead
Supreme sheep champion was the South Country Cheviot from the late Gavin Douglas
RHS: Emotional win for the South Country Cheviot
The overall beef cattle champion was the Limousin Grahams Ruth, shown with her October-born heifer.
A show to remember for the Grahams team
Crowds pack Ingliston showground in Edinburgh as farmers young and old collected the Royal Highland Show’s prestigious accolades.
Record-breaking crowd flocks to Royal Highland Show
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of James Kennedy.
Drink-driver didn't realise he was over limit as he rarely drinks
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Jamie Donn.
Thief who tried to steal bucket of beer tackled to ground by homeowner
Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty pictured in goals during a match.
From Banchory to the Euros: Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty on her top-level experience for club…