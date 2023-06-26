Hunt ‘working on solution’ to ensure banks pass on interest rate rises to savers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt ‘working on solution’ to ensure banks pass on interest rate rises to savers

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said ‘it is taking too long for the increases in interest rates to be passed on to savers’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said ‘it is taking too long for the increases in interest rates to be passed on to savers’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he is “working on a solution” to ensure banks act quicker to pass on interest rate rises to savers.

Mr Hunt said he told bank bosses in “no uncertain terms” that there is an issue after acknowledging it is currently “taking too long” for them to pass on the changes to savers.

His remarks came as MPs pressed the Government to take further action after lenders representing over 75% of the market agreed to a “mortgage charter”, providing support for residential mortgage customers.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour former Treasury minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “Doesn’t he worry that the banks are being very slow to pass on interest rate rises to those who are saving whilst they are passing almost immediately interest rate rises on to those who borrow, which makes the interest rate mechanism much less effective in dealing with the inflation situation?

“And did he notice, like I did, that the banks this quarter made over £4 billion extra on the differential between these?

“So shouldn’t he be much tougher on the banks and what is he going to do to stop this profiteering?”

Mr Hunt replied: “(Dame Angela) is absolutely right, it is taking too long for the increases in interest rates to be passed on to savers, particularly with instant access accounts – the rates are more frequently being passed on to people who have fixed-term, fixed-notice accounts.

“But she’s right, there is an issue there. I raised that issue in no uncertain terms with the banks when I met them and I’m working on a solution because I think it is an issue that needs resolving.”

Conservative MP Mark Pritchard (The Wrekin) welcomed the “mortgage charter” but said: “Constituents are suffering, they are very concerned, many are having to choose between food, clothes, shoes and paying the mortgage or paying the rent, and decisions we make here – either as a governing party or cross-party – are having a direct impact on individuals’ lives every single day.

“So can I join cross-party with (Dame Angela) and say she is absolutely right that so often when the base rate rises, lenders are very quick to raise interest rates on our constituents, and when they fall – and they surely will fall and hopefully very soon, possibly in the autumn, we’ll see – can (Mr Hunt) make sure that those reductions are passed on as quickly as possible to our constituents?”

Mr Hunt defended the Government’s record on supporting people, adding: “One thing that can definitely happen better than it is now is passing on increases in the base rates to savers.”

The Bank of England last week hiked the base rate from 4.5% to 5%.

According to figures released by Moneyfactscompare.co.uk last Friday, the average easy access savings rate was 2.35% while the average easy access Isa rate was 2.47%. Both of these average rates were unchanged from Thursday, Moneyfacts said.

Conservative MP Anna Firth (Southend West) noted the majority of the mortgage market is fixed rather than floating, adding: “Rising short-term interest rates will not necessarily result in falling inflation and we do need to look at other measures, such as making sure that interest rates are passed on to savers so they keep their money in the bank.”

