Nearly £170,000 cost to send migrant to Rwanda, according to new figures

The cost of sending a migrant to Rwanda or another third country would cost nearly £170,000, according to newly-released documents.

An economic assessment of the controversial Illegal Migration Bill, published on Monday, said relocating an individual is estimated to cost £169,000.

“This cost will only be incurred for people who arrive in the UK illegally. If an individual is deterred from entering the UK illegally, then no cost would be incurred,” the assessment notes.

The document also suggests the “costs savings of relocating individuals to safe third countries” is “highly uncertain” but gives figures of between £106,000 and £165,000 per individual.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman promised the boat would be in Portland by June 19 (Yui Mok/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the assessment proves that “doing nothing is not an option”.

She said: “We cannot allow a system to continue which incentivises people to risk their lives and pay people smugglers to come to this country illegally, while placing an unacceptable strain on the UK taxpayer.

“I urge MPs and peers to back the Bill to stop the boats, so we can crack down on people-smuggling gangs while bringing our asylum system back into balance.”

It comes as Ms Braverman’s plan to house asylum seekers on barges was branded “unworkable” as she missed her own target for the first vessel to be in place.

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation vessel, which will house around 500 people, is not yet in Portland Port, Dorset, despite Mrs Braverman promising MPs it would be in the dock a week ago.

The barge is currently in Falmouth, Cornwall, for checks, maintenance and refurbishment work.

On Monday June 5, the Home Secretary told the Commons “we will see an accommodation barge arrive in Portland within the next fortnight”.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said the plan was unworkable (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: “This seems to be another case of Home Office policy by press release that is failing to materialise.

“Braverman’s plan for a barge on the Dorset coast is an unworkable plan that is wasting time and money, much like all of this Government’s asylum policy.

“The Home Secretary needs to get her priorities straight.

“She should focus instead on tackling the backlog of asylum cases created by her Government’s sheer incompetence, which has created the need for this plan in the first place.”

The Home Secretary wants to use barges and sites including converted military bases to house asylum seekers and reduce the £6 million daily cost of hotel accommodation while people await a decision on their status.

The Bibby Stockholm was the first barge secured under the plan, but its journey to Portland will now take place in the coming weeks, according to the Home Office.