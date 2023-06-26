Historical LGBT ban in armed forces ‘was an appalling stain on all of us’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Historical LGBT ban in armed forces ‘was an appalling stain on all of us’

By Press Association
Rachel Hopkins called for the Prime Minister to apologise for the ‘historic injustice’ towards LGBT+ people in the armed forces (Alamy/PA)
The way LGBT+ people were treated by the armed forces prior to the ban on their service being lifted in 2000 “was an appalling stain on all of us” defence minister Dr Andrew Murrison has said.

His comments came as shadow defence minister Rachel Hopkins called on the Prime Minister to apologise “for this historic injustice”.

Speaking during Commons Defence questions, the Labour MP for Luton South said: “The minister will be pressed again for his response, we won’t have to wait until Saturday, because until 2000 it was illegal to be gay in the UK armed forces.

“The loss of livelihoods and long-term suffering endured by LGBT+ veterans as a result of this cruel and unjust policy has been immense.

“I’m pleased that there is such cross-party agreement about the publication of this report being so important to those who have experienced such injustice, so 18 months on there is still no report yet and no Government apology.

“So will the minister confirm to the House specifically when the report will be published in full, with all testimony and when we can expect an apology from the Prime Minister for this historic injustice.”

Dr Andrew Murrison
Dr Andrew Murrison said that the treatment of LGBT+ people by the armed forces was an ‘appalling stain on all of us’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dr Murrison replied: “It is this Government that set up this review, 1967 to 2000 this was going on.

“It was an appalling stain on all of us and I’m really pleased that this Government at long last has gripped this. I’m afraid she’s going to have to be a little bit more patient, but I suspect we will be publishing this report and the response very soon indeed.”

Conservative James Gray (North Wiltshire) urged the Government to “accept both the apology which it (the report) calls for and the financial compensation which they (veterans) deserve”.

He said: “One group of veterans to whom a gross injustice was done many years ago now was the LGBT community who until the year (2001) were court-martialled, shamed and dismissed and that shame is still with them until today, it hasn’t yet been corrected.

“Now the Government perfectly properly commissioned a report by Lord Etherton to look into the whole matter. Will the Government now undertake to produce that report, will it undertake to have an oral statement in this House to discuss it? And above all will (they) accept both the apology which it calls for and the financial compensation which they deserve?”

Dr Murrison replied: “I suspect I shall be asked the same question this Saturday when I attend London Pride. The Etherton report has been delivered. It is pretty magisterial as you would expect from (Lord) Terence Etherton with a number of recommendations which at the moment we are working through.

“When we respond it’ll be a proper response and I hope will satisfy him.”

