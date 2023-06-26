Labour calls for Government plan on use of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour calls for Government plan on use of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery

By Press Association
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech via videolink at the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech via videolink at the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Government should bring forward draft legislation after the summer break that would allow sanctioned Russian assets to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Labour has said.

The party will use a Commons opposition day motion that would call on ministers to “present a Bill before this House within 90 days to allow frozen Russian state assets held in the UK to be repurposed for Ukraine’s recovery”.

The debate comes the week after London played host to the UK Recovery Conference, which was attended by officials, dignitaries and ministers from around the world and saw discussion of how to secure and support the reconstruction of Ukraine’s economy and society.

World leaders have backed the principle of Russia being forced to pay for the destruction caused by its invasion of Ukraine.

Labour is urging the Government to use the summer recess to bring forward a more detailed plan on how that principle can be put into practice.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The European Commission is considering how frozen and immobilised Russian assets could be used to help fund Ukraine’s recovery, but such plans are not straightforward and could prove legally complex.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: “Sixteen months after Putin’s invasion, Ukraine has been left with mass graves, cities turned to rubble and vital infrastructure destroyed.

“It is only right that the Russian state is made to pay for the destruction it has created.

“The UK has been united in its support of Ukraine and last week provided leadership by hosting the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in London.

“The next stage of our support must be to put in place the laws needed to seize Russian state assets to pay for Ukraine’s recovery.”

More from Press and Journal

power lines
More than 1,000 households affected by power outage in Cruden Bay and Longhaven
Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village were informed of the proposed redundancies on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Village to cut jobs due to rising utility costs
Veterans take part in the Armed Forces Day parade on Union Street
All of the road closures for Aberdeen's Armed Forces Day parade
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Youths set about man at Highland seaside beauty spot
Goalkeeper Jamie Langfield was at Aberdeen from 2005 until 2015.
Craig Brown wrote to all Aberdeen players when he stepped down as boss, says…
Union Terrace Gardens, with workers laying the turf.
Union Terrace Gardens turf 'will not be ready' for another six weeks
The base of a hot tub with black sticking plaster on it.
More landlubbers than hot tubbers as UFO seen in seas at Dunnet Bay
Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises 'remarkable' Scotland record
Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie. Image Kath Flannery DCT media
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper 'heartbroken' at death of friend Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to 'wonderful man' and close friend Craig Brown