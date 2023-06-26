Labour to bring Commons vote on mortgage plans amid pressure on Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour to bring Commons vote on mortgage plans amid pressure on Tories

By Press Association
Labour will use its opposition day debate to focus on the mortgage crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour will use its opposition day debate to focus on the mortgage crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour will force a Commons vote on the party’s proposals to ease the mortgage crisis, urging Tory MPs to “take responsibility” and back the plan.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party will use Tuesday’s opposition day debate to pile pressure on Rishi Sunak, after last week’s Bank of England interest rate hike threatened to heap further misery on struggling households.

Labour’s plan would see banks forced to help mortgage holders struggling with payments, with the party urging the Government to compel lenders to allow borrowers to temporarily switch to interest-only payments or lengthen their mortgage period.

Banks would also have to wait at least six months before starting repossession proceedings as part of a five-point plan Labour believes would bring relief to mortgageholders.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (James Manning/PA)

Under Labour’s plans for an initial 12 months, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) would also be told to issue guidance to prevent the changes affecting credit scores.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last Friday agreed with lenders that mortgage holders struggling with repayments would be given a 12-month grace period before repossessions begin, with borrowers also able to extend the term of their mortgages or move to an interest-only plan temporarily “no questions asked”.

But Labour has criticised the measures as inadequate.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Across Britain, people are being hit hard by a Tory mortgage bombshell.

“The Prime Minister may want to just keep putting his fingers in his ears, but the reality is millions of families are feeling the pain from this Tory economic failure.

“Not only has their economic recklessness driven this crisis, but this Tory government’s failure to make its measures mandatory leaves around 2 million households missing out on the mortgage support they need.”

The party pointed to figures showing that average mortgage costs will rise by £2,900 per year, with new mortgages now costing a typical household over £2,000 more per year than in France.

“I’m urging all Tory MPs to take some responsibility and vote today for Labour’s mandatory plan to ease the Tory mortgage penalty now and give households the reassurance they need,” Ms Reeves said.

