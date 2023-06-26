Scottish Government gives £250,000 to help people affected by conflict in Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government gives £250,000 to help people affected by conflict in Sudan

By Press Association
South Sudan was already facing a humanitarian crisis even before violence broke out in its neighbour, Sudan (Julien Behal/PA)
South Sudan was already facing a humanitarian crisis even before violence broke out in its neighbour, Sudan (Julien Behal/PA)

Projects to provide food, clean water and shelter to people affected by the violent conflict in Sudan are being given £250,000 from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund.

The cash is being split between Oxfam and the British Red Cross.

Oxfam is providing cash transfers to 742 households in Renk county, Upper Nile, South Sudan, to help them buy essentials such as food and hygiene products.

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society is delivering projects for the British Red Cross, including increasing access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, distributing lifesaving medical supplies and providing emergency shelter for people who have fled their homes.

Scotland’s international development minister Christina McKelvie said: “The violent clashes in Sudan have had devastating consequences for civilians in terms of deaths and injury.

“According to the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, approximately 2.5 million people have been displaced within and outside Sudan since the beginning of the conflict.

“This support from our humanitarian emergency fund reflects our commitment to fulfilling our role as a compassionate global citizen and will help these charities to address the growing humanitarian needs in Sudan and neighbouring countries in partnership with local aid organisations and civilian groups.”

Oxfam in South Sudan country director, Dr Manenji Mangundu, said: “Even before the conflict in neighbouring Sudan began, South Sudan was already facing multiple crises, with 9.4 million people – over three quarters of the population – in need of humanitarian assistance.

“The conflict in Sudan has exacerbated this dire situation, with over 100,000 people already having fled into South Sudan in desperate need of urgent help, with more expected to arrive.

“The Scottish Government’s welcome funding will enable us to provide some of the most vulnerable people – including pregnant women and the elderly – with the money they need to access lifesaving essentials, like food and hygiene products.

“By giving people money, they can choose how best to meet their own needs.”

He hopes the donation will inspire other donors, adding: “Delays in securing further funding could prove deadly.”

His call was echoed by Sudanese Red Crescent Society secretary general, Aida Elsaid, who said “much more is needed” and called for an escalation of support worldwide.

She said: “Our volunteers are mobilised in every state of the country, providing food, non-food items, psychosocial support and other vital relief, with unique access across both sides of the conflict.

“They’re working in the most difficult situations, often when their own families, homes and livelihoods have been directly impacted.”

More from Press and Journal

power lines
More than 1,000 households affected by power outage in Cruden Bay and Longhaven
Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village were informed of the proposed redundancies on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Village to cut jobs due to rising utility costs
Veterans take part in the Armed Forces Day parade on Union Street
All of the road closures for Aberdeen's Armed Forces Day parade
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Youths set about man at Highland seaside beauty spot
Goalkeeper Jamie Langfield was at Aberdeen from 2005 until 2015.
Craig Brown wrote to all Aberdeen players when he stepped down as boss, says…
Union Terrace Gardens, with workers laying the turf.
Union Terrace Gardens turf 'will not be ready' for another six weeks
The base of a hot tub with black sticking plaster on it.
More landlubbers than hot tubbers as UFO seen in seas at Dunnet Bay
Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises 'remarkable' Scotland record
Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie. Image Kath Flannery DCT media
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper 'heartbroken' at death of friend Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to 'wonderful man' and close friend Craig Brown