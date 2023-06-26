Scottish Government gives £250,000 to help people affected by conflict in Sudan

Projects to provide food, clean water and shelter to people affected by the violent conflict in Sudan are being given £250,000 from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund.

The cash is being split between Oxfam and the British Red Cross.

Oxfam is providing cash transfers to 742 households in Renk county, Upper Nile, South Sudan, to help them buy essentials such as food and hygiene products.

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society is delivering projects for the British Red Cross, including increasing access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, distributing lifesaving medical supplies and providing emergency shelter for people who have fled their homes.

Scotland’s international development minister Christina McKelvie said: “The violent clashes in Sudan have had devastating consequences for civilians in terms of deaths and injury.

“According to the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, approximately 2.5 million people have been displaced within and outside Sudan since the beginning of the conflict.

“This support from our humanitarian emergency fund reflects our commitment to fulfilling our role as a compassionate global citizen and will help these charities to address the growing humanitarian needs in Sudan and neighbouring countries in partnership with local aid organisations and civilian groups.”

Oxfam in South Sudan country director, Dr Manenji Mangundu, said: “Even before the conflict in neighbouring Sudan began, South Sudan was already facing multiple crises, with 9.4 million people – over three quarters of the population – in need of humanitarian assistance.

“The conflict in Sudan has exacerbated this dire situation, with over 100,000 people already having fled into South Sudan in desperate need of urgent help, with more expected to arrive.

“The Scottish Government’s welcome funding will enable us to provide some of the most vulnerable people – including pregnant women and the elderly – with the money they need to access lifesaving essentials, like food and hygiene products.

“By giving people money, they can choose how best to meet their own needs.”

He hopes the donation will inspire other donors, adding: “Delays in securing further funding could prove deadly.”

His call was echoed by Sudanese Red Crescent Society secretary general, Aida Elsaid, who said “much more is needed” and called for an escalation of support worldwide.

She said: “Our volunteers are mobilised in every state of the country, providing food, non-food items, psychosocial support and other vital relief, with unique access across both sides of the conflict.

“They’re working in the most difficult situations, often when their own families, homes and livelihoods have been directly impacted.”