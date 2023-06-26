Agriculture Bill ‘kicked down the road’ over independence debate, say Tories

Scottish ministers have been accused of delivering a “kick in the teeth” to rural communities by opting to debate independence over upcoming agriculture legislation.

The Scottish Conservatives said farmers will want to know the contents of the Agriculture Bill after the consultation closed in December.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon previously said the Bill will be introduced to Parliament “this year”, but did not clarify when.

It is expected to include aims to achieve a 31% reduction in agriculture emissions by 2032 and could include financial support for rural development and modernising tenant farming.

But on Tuesday, the Scottish Government will use its parliamentary time to lead a Holyrood debate on plans for a written constitution in the event of Scottish independence.

Rachael Hamilton, rural affairs spokeswoman for the Tories, said ministers are using the final week of the parliamentary term on “misguided priorities”.

She said: “Nothing better illustrates Humza Yousaf’s misguided priorities than wasting a chunk of the final week of the parliamentary term on an independence debate.

“It’s yet another kick in the teeth to rural Scotland that this divisive and self-indulgent debate should take precedence, yet farmers remain in the dark as the Agriculture Bill is kicked down the road again.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“The consultation on this Bill opened last August and closed in early December, yet shamefully farmers still don’t know the contents of legislation that will hugely affect their livelihoods.”

She added: “Three months into the job, Humza Yousaf has realised that the only way he can quell the infighting in his scandal-ridden, warring party is to double down on the one issue they all agree on: trying to break up the UK.

“As a result, the real priorities of the Scottish people – the global cost-of-living crisis, NHS waiting times, and our rural way of live – are cast aside while he devotes all his energies to the SNP’s obsession.”