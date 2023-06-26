MSPs seek views of culture sector workers over ‘perfect storm’ of rising costs

A Holyrood committee has invited those working in the culture sector to share their views on how they are dealing with rising costs, following warnings that organisations faced a “perfect storm”.

In October last year, the chief executive of Creative Scotland, Iain Munro, warned many organisations were “fighting for survival” amid falling incomes and rising costs.

He said up to a quarter of the organisations supported by Creative Scotland were facing insolvency.

The Scottish Parliament’s Culture Committee is now looking into whether there has been any easing of the “perfect storm” he described.

They are also examining how the latest Scottish Government budget affected the sector.

Committee convener Clare Adamson said: “We heard blunt warnings last year from across Scotland’s cultural sector that stark choices lay ahead

“As we look ahead to the Scottish Government’s 2024-25 budget, we want to find out what this landscape looks like now.

“At a time of budgetary pressure, there are no quick or easy answers.

“But we want to know what progress has been made towards the innovative solutions that are so clearly needed and what more can be done.

“We want to hear from those working in this sector across Scotland to find out if the pressure has eased.”