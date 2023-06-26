MSPs seek views of culture sector workers over ‘perfect storm’ of rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs seek views of culture sector workers over ‘perfect storm’ of rising costs

By Press Association
Clare Adamson has appealed to people in the culture sector for their views (Andrew Cowan/PA)
Clare Adamson has appealed to people in the culture sector for their views (Andrew Cowan/PA)

A Holyrood committee has invited those working in the culture sector to share their views on how they are dealing with rising costs, following warnings that organisations faced a “perfect storm”.

In October last year, the chief executive of Creative Scotland, Iain Munro, warned many organisations were “fighting for survival” amid falling incomes and rising costs.

He said up to a quarter of the organisations supported by Creative Scotland were facing insolvency.

The Scottish Parliament’s Culture Committee is now looking into whether there has been any easing of the “perfect storm” he described.

They are also examining how the latest Scottish Government budget affected the sector.

Committee convener Clare Adamson said: “We heard blunt warnings last year from across Scotland’s cultural sector that stark choices lay ahead

“As we look ahead to the Scottish Government’s 2024-25 budget, we want to find out what this landscape looks like now.

“At a time of budgetary pressure, there are no quick or easy answers.

“But we want to know what progress has been made towards the innovative solutions that are so clearly needed and what more can be done.

“We want to hear from those working in this sector across Scotland to find out if the pressure has eased.”

