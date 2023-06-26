Labour will pledge to ‘turbocharge’ switch to electric cars, says Louise Haigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour will pledge to ‘turbocharge’ switch to electric cars, says Louise Haigh

By Press Association
Measures to ‘turbocharge’ the switch to electric motoring will be set out by Labour on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Measures to ‘turbocharge’ the switch to electric motoring will be set out by Labour on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

Measures to “turbocharge” the switch to electric motoring will be set out by Labour on Tuesday.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh will announce a plan to rapidly scale up UK electric vehicle battery production which it will claim could create 80,000 jobs and spark more than £30 billion in investment.

At a central London conference attended by international automotive manufacturers and investors, she will also urge the Government to take urgent action on the incoming rules of origin provisions with the EU.

Goods sold in the EU by UK manufacturers will need certain percentages of local content from 2024 to avoid tariffs, causing growing concern in the automotive industry.

Ms Haigh will tell the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders event: “Labour are urging the Government to prioritise an agreement with the European Union to ensure manufacturers have time to prepare to meet rules of origin requirements and make Brexit work for them.

“But lets be clear: it’s the Government’s own failures that have made securing a deal necessary.

“They have had years and years to ramp up the UK’s battery capacity and have failed.

“And while the Conservatives stand back, Labour in government will turbocharge the transition to electric vehicles and create the conditions for our proud car industry to not just survive the enormous upheaval of the decade ahead, but thrive.”

She will say that Labour will “build resilience and security” by ramping up domestic battery capacity and expanding the roll-out of electric vehicles chargers, adding: “Our vision is one where good jobs in the industries of the future are brought back here to our industrial heartlands.”

More from Press and Journal

power lines
More than 1,000 households affected by power outage in Cruden Bay and Longhaven
Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village were informed of the proposed redundancies on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Village to cut jobs due to rising utility costs
Veterans take part in the Armed Forces Day parade on Union Street
All of the road closures for Aberdeen's Armed Forces Day parade
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Youths set about man at Highland seaside beauty spot
Goalkeeper Jamie Langfield was at Aberdeen from 2005 until 2015.
Craig Brown wrote to all Aberdeen players when he stepped down as boss, says…
Union Terrace Gardens, with workers laying the turf.
Union Terrace Gardens turf 'will not be ready' for another six weeks
The base of a hot tub with black sticking plaster on it.
More landlubbers than hot tubbers as UFO seen in seas at Dunnet Bay
Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises 'remarkable' Scotland record
Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie. Image Kath Flannery DCT media
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper 'heartbroken' at death of friend Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to 'wonderful man' and close friend Craig Brown