Sharing intimate images without consent outlawed in ‘revenge porn’ crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sharing intimate images without consent outlawed in ‘revenge porn’ crackdown

By Press Association
Love Island contestants Georgia Harrison, right, and Sharon Gaffka at a demonstration organised by Refuge outside the Houses of Parliament (PA)
Love Island contestants Georgia Harrison, right, and Sharon Gaffka at a demonstration organised by Refuge outside the Houses of Parliament (PA)

People who share intimate images without the consent of those depicted could face jail time after calls from campaigners for a crackdown on so-called revenge porn.

Laws introduced on Tuesday will remove the requirement for prosecutors to prove perpetrators intended to cause distress by disclosing such material in order to secure a conviction.

Amendments to the Online Safety Bill will make the sharing of intimate images without consent a base offence with a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment, the Ministry of Justice said.

Online Safety Bill
Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison, a revenge porn victim, at a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament (PA)

Revenge porn was criminalised in 2015 but before now prosecutors had to prove there was an intention to cause humiliation or distress.

TV personality Georgia Harrison, whose ex-partner Stephen Bear was jailed earlier this year for posting intimate footage of her on his OnlyFans account, was among those to call for a change to legislation.

It follows a review by the Law Commission which also recommended reforming measures protecting against intimate image abuse.

Harrison said: “The reforms to the law that has been passed today are going to go down in history as a turning point for generations to come and will bring peace of mind to so many victims who have reached out to me whilst also giving future victim’s the justice they deserve.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me throughout this campaign and it just goes to show how amazing our country is that the Government have reacted so quickly to push through these amendments.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “We are cracking down on abusers who share or manipulate intimate photos in order to hound or humiliate women and girls.

“Our changes will give police and prosecutors the powers they need to bring these cowards to justice, safeguarding women and girls from such vile abuse.”

The legislative changes will also deliver on Government plans announced last year to ban the sharing of deepfake pornography – explicit images or videos that have been digitally manipulated to look like someone else – without the consent of those depicted.

Domestic Abuse Commissioner Nicole Jacobs said: “Intimate image abuse causes significant distress to victims and survivors and often exists as part of a wider pattern of abuse that continues offline.

“I am pleased to see these changes in the Online Safety Bill that will hold perpetrators to account for this insidious form of abuse and hope to see it pass soon.”

Ruth Davison, Refuge chief executive, welcomed the amendments amid “woefully low” conviction rates for intimate image abuse.

She said: “At Refuge, we know that conviction rates for intimate image abuse remain woefully low. The amendments to the Online Safety Bill announced today will make it easier to prosecute perpetrators of intimate image abuse, ensuring justice and better protections for survivors.”

The NSPCC, which has argued tougher measures should be added to the Bill to protect women and children from harmful behaviour online, said “more needs to be done”.

Rani Govender, senior child safety online policy officer at the charity, welcomed the move to bolster protection against intimate image abuse, but added: “More needs to be done if the Online Safety Bill is to tackle the creation and sharing of child sexual abuse material which takes place on industrial levels.

“The Government should act today by closing a loophole in the legislation that will let tech bosses off the hook if they fail to address the way their products contribute to child sexual abuse.”

More from Press and Journal

power lines
More than 1,000 households affected by power outage in Cruden Bay and Longhaven
Staff at Aberdeen Sports Village were informed of the proposed redundancies on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sports Village to cut jobs due to rising utility costs
Veterans take part in the Armed Forces Day parade on Union Street
All of the road closures for Aberdeen's Armed Forces Day parade
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Youths set about man at Highland seaside beauty spot
Goalkeeper Jamie Langfield was at Aberdeen from 2005 until 2015.
Craig Brown wrote to all Aberdeen players when he stepped down as boss, says…
Union Terrace Gardens, with workers laying the turf.
Union Terrace Gardens turf 'will not be ready' for another six weeks
The base of a hot tub with black sticking plaster on it.
More landlubbers than hot tubbers as UFO seen in seas at Dunnet Bay
Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises 'remarkable' Scotland record
Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie. Image Kath Flannery DCT media
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper 'heartbroken' at death of friend Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to 'wonderful man' and close friend Craig Brown