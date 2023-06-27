Tory mayoral hopeful accused of groping TV producer at Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory mayoral hopeful accused of groping TV producer at Downing Street

By Press Association
London mayoral candidate Daniel Korski has been accused of groping TV producer and writer Daisy Goodwin at a meeting in Downing Street a decade ago (Korski4London/PA)
London mayoral candidate Daniel Korski has been accused of groping TV producer and writer Daisy Goodwin at a meeting in Downing Street a decade ago (Korski4London/PA)

A Tory mayoral candidate hopeful has been accused of groping a woman a decade ago.

Daniel Korski, a former No 10 adviser or “spad” who made the shortlist to be the Conservative Party’s candidate for next year’s London mayoral race, denied groping TV producer and writer Daisy Goodwin at a meeting in Downing Street “in the strongest possible terms”.

Ms Goodwin, who used an article in the Times to name Mr Korski, wrote: “When we both stood up at the end of the meeting and went to the door, the spad stepped towards me and suddenly put his hand on my breast. Astonished, I said loudly, ‘Are you really touching my breast?’ The spad sprang away from me and I left.

Daisy Goodwin
Daisy Goodwin first revealed the allegations about an unnamed man in 2017 (PA)

“Although I suppose legally his action could be called sexual assault, I have to say that I did not feel frightened. I was older, taller and very possibly wiser than the spad, and having worked for the BBC in the Eighties I knew how to deal with gropers.

“What I felt was surprise and some humiliation. I was a successful award-winning TV producer with 40 or so people working for me; this was not behaviour that I would have tolerated in my office.

“By the time I got back to work I had framed it as an anecdote about the spad who groped me in No 10. His behaviour was so bizarre that I couldn’t help seeing the humour in it. It was as if I had walked into Carry On Downing Street.”

A spokesperson for Mr Korski said: “In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever.”

This is not the first time Ms Goodwin has spoken about the incident, but she said that she now wanted to name Mr Korski given the fact he was in the running to become the Conservative mayoral candidate.

Ms Goodwin, the creator of TV series Victoria, added: “Naively I assumed that if everyone already knew then his egregious behaviour would not be tolerated any more.

“But now the spad who groped me, aka Daniel Korski, is running to be the Tory candidate for mayor of London. This I think is a reason to name him.”

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Andrew Dykes. NZTC Picture shows; NZTC chairman Peter Mather. -. Supplied by NZTC Date; Unknown
Ex-BP boss appointed chairman at Net Zero Technology Centre
Explore Cuthberts Brae this weekend.
Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems
Local communities can get involved with rewilding, for the benefit of everyone (Image: Arthur Palmer/Shutterstock)
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,000 contract wins
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to 'kick on' following injury-stricken campaign
The incident happened on School Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street
Amputee Lorna Mackenzie, from Culloden, will attempt a bungee jump from a 160-foot crane in September. Image: DC Thomson/Highland Hospice
'I can do this': One-legged Lorna, 69, ready for 160ft Loch Ness bungee jump
Glamping pods in John O'Groats feature in this week's update. Image: James McColl/DC Thomson/Chris Donnan
Coffee and cake trailer off the table after council warning, glamping pods on the…
Craig Brown salutes the fans at full time after a win in his last game in charge at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Scottish football mourns the loss of a giant of the game in…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Scott Begbie: 'Hold your nerve' is the latest meaningless phrase from a PM with…