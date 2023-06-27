Matt Hancock says not a day goes by when he does not think of Covid dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Hancock says not a day goes by when he does not think of Covid dead

By Press Association
Former health secretary Matt Hancock giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Former health secretary Matt Hancock giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

The Covid inquiry has heard there “isn’t a day that goes by” when Matt Hancock does not think of those who died from coronavirus.

In written evidence to the inquiry, presented on Tuesday, the former health secretary said: “There isn’t a day that goes by that I do not think about all those who lost their lives to this awful disease or the loved ones they have left behind.

“My office in Parliament overlooks the National Memorial Covid Wall. I have visited the wall and been able to read about many of the families affected. I express my deepest sympathies to all those affected.”

The statement was shown to the inquiry by Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel to the inquiry.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former health secretary Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It comes as Mr Hancock told the hearing he asked for more details on his first day in the job as health secretary in 2018 regarding the UK’s pandemic preparedness.

He said: “I was already aware of this element of the role from my time at the Cabinet Office, but nevertheless, it was properly and formally brought to my attention.

“And on day one, I asked for more information on preparedness, because I, having been involved in previous crises – for instance at the Bank of England before I went into politics – I knew that when things go wrong, things move quickly, and you need to be as well prepared as you can.”

He also said he took his role as “principle responder” to a pandemic “very seriously”.

In his written witness statement, Mr Hancock said he expressed “heartfelt thanks” to all those who “rose to the enormous challenge of dealing with this unprecedented pandemic, in the NHS, social care, public health, civil service…”

He said the Covid inquiry was a “vital opportunity” to learn from what happened and to prepare better for the future”, adding that he was “guided by the best available science at the time”.

However, he acknowledged that the inquiry would not be able to “heal all the pain”.

The MP said his motivation throughout the pandemic was to “save lives”, with everyone working in “extremely difficult circumstances”.

He said “huge decisions had to be made very fast” and much work was done by a large number of people with “diligence, due care and tireless effort”.

Members of bereaved families outside the Covid-19 inquiry
Members of bereaved families outside the Covid-19 inquiry (Cameron Henderson/PA)

Earlier, as Mr Hancock got out of a black Jaguar 4×4 outside the inquiry building in London, widow Lorelei King, 69, held up pictures of her husband, Vincent Marzello, who died from coronavirus aged 72 in a care home in March 2020.

One poster featured an image of Mr Hancock with Ms King’s husband and was captioned: “You shook my husband’s hand for your photo op.”

The other poster featured an image of her husband’s coffin, with the caption: “This was my photo op after your ‘ring of protection’ around care homes.”

Several members of the group Covid Families for Justice waited outside for Mr Hancock’s arrival.

Mr Hancock, also known for his appearance last year on TV’s I’m A Celebrity, became health secretary in mid-2018, but his political career was torpedoed after footage emerged in 2021 of his embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo.

A leak of more than 100,000 of his WhatsApp messages by journalist Isabel Oakeshott to the Daily Telegraph, many of which were published earlier this year, provided a glimpse into the inner workings of Government during the pandemic.

His appearance comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that nearly 36 million people across Europe may have experienced long Covid in the first three years of the pandemic.

That is around one in 30 Europeans over the past three years, WHO said.

