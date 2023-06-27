Supermarkets say they are doing everything they can amid ‘profiteering’ quiz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supermarkets say they are doing everything they can amid 'profiteering' quiz

By Press Association
The latest ONS figures showed that food price rises have eased slightly but remain at a stubbornly high 18.4% (PA)
Tesco has told MPs it is the “most competitive we have ever been” as supermarket chiefs were quizzed on allegations of profiteering during the cost-of-living crisis.

Asked about its profit figures, Tesco commercial director Gordon Gafa told the Business and Trade Committee: “We have not made more profit year-on-year. We have actually made 7% less profit versus our last financial year. It’s important to be clear on that from the outset.”

Supermarket senior executives from Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have been questioned by MPs over eye-watering food inflation as the latest figures add to hopes that price hikes have passed the peak.

Last week the Office for National Statistics published the latest inflation figures showing that food price rises have eased slightly but remain at a stubbornly high 18.4%.

UK food inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

It comes as supermarkets are under increasing pressure to hand down savings they are seeing on wholesale items to consumers, who have faced punishing food price inflation in recent months.

Addressing Mr Gafa, committee chairman Darren Jones said: “According to your 2018/19 annual accounts you made a profit of 1.6 billion and in 2021/2022 accounts you made a profit of 2.03 billion. So you’ve increased your profit quite significantly there, haven’t you?”

Mr Gafa replied: “As I say, profits year-on-year for the group are down, we have sold more year on year and we have made less.

But Mr Jones pressed: “How can it be possible that you are making hundreds of millions of pounds in additional profit?”

Mr Gafa replied: “I’m referring to our latest accounts for 2022/23 so that may be the discrepancy.”

Sainsbury’s told the committee it was not passing all the costs of inflation in its supply chain to customers, as it too was quizzed over whether supermarkets are profiteering amid rampant food inflation.

Rhian Bartlett, food commercial director at Sainsbury’s, told the Business and Trade Committee: “We are acutely aware about the cost-of-living impact on our colleagues and how difficult they are all finding it right now.

“We’ve spent £560 million on keeping prices low, battling inflation and are doing absolutely everything we can to keep prices as low as possible for customers.

“In the most recent year we made lower profits, at £690 million – input costs are not being fully passed through to our shelf prices.

“We’ve submitted lots of detail on that to the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) and have had good discussions with the CMA.

“We are inflating behind our input costs and inflating wherever possible behind the market.”

Data from the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index suggested retailers are beginning to pass on lower wholesale costs, with food inflation easing for a second month running as supermarkets cut the price of household staples.

Food inflation decelerated to 14.6% in June, a relatively significant drop from May’s 15.4% and below the three-month average of 15.2%.

Fresh food inflation saw a significant slowing from May’s 17.2% to 15.7% as retailers dropped the prices of staples including milk, cheese and eggs.

