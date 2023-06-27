Starmer refuses to commit to accepting pay body’s wage rise recommendations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer refuses to commit to accepting pay body’s wage rise recommendations

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to say whether a Labour government would ignore public sector pay rise recommendations from independent advisory panels (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to say whether a Labour government would ignore public sector pay rise recommendations from independent advisory panels (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to say whether a Labour government would ignore public sector pay rise recommendations from independent advisory panels.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned he will not shy away from making decisions “people may not like” to control inflation, having repeatedly refused to commit to accepting pay body recommendations to increase the wages of workers such as nurses and teachers.

Labour leader Sir Keir, asked whether his party would take a different view on pay advice, said he recognises that workers are going through a “real squeeze” during the cost-of-living crisis which is being fuelled by stubbornly high inflation.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remained at 8.7% in May despite experts forecasting it would fall.

Sir Keir said Labour would have to “go at pace” to “repair and rebuild” the country’s finances but stressed that shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’ “strong fiscal rules” could not be broken when paying for public sector improvements.

Ms Reeves has set the fiscal rule that debt must be falling as a share of national income after five years of a Labour government.

She told the PA news agency this week that her party would negotiate “fair and affordable” deals with workers but did not rule out going against pay body recommendations.

Sir Keir, asked at the New Statesman’s Politics Live Conference about Labour’s stance on pay body advice, said: “The first thing about public sector pay is we need to understand why people want their wages to go up because, for most people, their wages haven’t gone up in material terms for 13 years.

“And if your wages haven’t gone up in material terms but every bill has gone up, there is a real squeeze on.

“The failure to grow the economy and the additional damage that Liz Truss did is the cause of that.

“But I’m not going to hide from this. If we are privileged enough to come into power at the next election … we’re going to inherit a real mess – a very badly damaged economy, public services that aren’t on their knees but are on their face, the NHS in particular.

“And a sense that we’ve got to go at pace to try and repair and rebuild, and run towards the future which is available for us as a country.

Murdoch annual party
Sir Keir Starmer said shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has put in place ‘strong fiscal rules’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

“And Rachel’s been clear that that will require us to have strong fiscal rules which we’re not going to break. But we urgently need to get on with the task now of picking the country up, rebuilding and moving forwards.”

Sir Keir accused Mr Sunak of showing himself to be “out of touch” with his recent comments about the pressure stubborn inflation and rising interest rates is putting on the public.

The Opposition leader said he is not willing to criticise the Prime Minister for being wealthy or for where he chooses to send his children to school but that he does take exception to the Conservative’s comments on the cost-of-living crisis.

“Some of the language he has used in the last week has been extraordinary: ‘I’m on it’, ‘Hold your nerve’, or recently telling the country to ‘understand the economic context’,” Sir Keir told a central London audience on Tuesday.

“The idea that people who are struggling every day do not understand the economic context they are in is, frankly, real evidence of how out of touch he is.”

More from Press and Journal

Country Bumpkins Nursery faced difficulties in the build-up to its closure. Image: Google Maps
Liquidators confirm reasons for Highland nursery closure as 30 jobs lost
TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub.
TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns
Prince William talking to people viewed between the heads of two people from behind.
Prince William in Aberdeen as part of campaign to end homelessness
Finn Mackie jumped out of a first-floor window to avoid police. Image: DC Thomson.
Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Carla Robb was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman repeatedly kicked taxi driver in face as he drove to escape attackers
Willie Miller (l) and Craig Brown (r) at a charity event. Image: Colin Rennie Press and Journal.
Willie Miller: Craig Brown turned around struggling Aberdeen's fortunes as manager
Jamie Aarons at the peak of a munro holding a glass of champagne surrounded by supporters.
Ultra-runner sets amazing new Munros record by conquering all peaks in just 31 days
Alex Samuel is a Ross County player until at least 2025. Image: Ross County FC
Alex Samuel provides latest boost for Ross County as striker signs two-year deal
Police remain at Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman to appear in court over death of man in Aberdeen high rise
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Williams/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13072249ad) Rhys Williams of Blackpool crosses the ball; Bet365 Stadium, Stoke, Staffordshire, England; EFL Championship football, Stoke City versus Blackpool. Stoke City v Blackpool, EFL Sky Bet Championship, Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, UK - 06 Aug 2022
Aberdeen leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan