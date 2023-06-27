Half of stroke victims in Scotland given treatment needed, figures show

Only half of the people in Scotland who had a stroke last year got the recommended treatment, according to new figures released on Tuesday.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) released the Scottish Stroke Care Audit on Tuesday, showing a small increase in the number of people who had strokes from 11,055 in 2021 to 11,257 in 2022.

It is the third year in a row the number of people in Scotland who have suffered a stroke has increased.

Half of the patients received the full stroke care bundle which includes aspirin for those who need it, access to a stroke unit, brain imaging and a timely swallow screen check to ensure they are able to eat and drink safely.

The figures show 68% of patients received a swallow test last year, compared with 70% in 2021, and 63% of patients were referred to a stroke unit, compared to 70% in 2021.

The average time taken to get hospital treatment for stroke patients has also increased from 52 minutes to 55 minutes in the last year.

A total of 112 patients received a thrombectomy, a vital blood clot removing procedure experts suggest could improve the lives of 800 patients a year.

Charity Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) said the figures are a “wake-up call” for the Scottish Government and called for urgent action to reduce the number of people who are disabled as a result of strokes.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of CHSS, said: “The 31 people in Scotland who have a reported stroke today will be frightened and their families worried.

“They need to trust they will get the best care possible. It is horrifying and unacceptable that only half of patients got the full stroke care bundle last year – these are essential measures that greatly improve people’s chances of survival and recovery.

“We all know that stroke is one of Scotland’s biggest health challenges, so it’s devastating to see in black and white that patients are not getting the emergency stroke care they need to recover.

“Receiving a thrombectomy has a major impact on recovery – something that could mean the difference between a few weeks in hospital or months and months. Yet less than 15% of people who could have benefited got one last year.

“We know that clinicians all across the country are working hard to provide the best stroke care possible, and do the best for their patients.

“But it is clear the Scottish Government is simply not investing enough in stroke care as the numbers of patients rise and adherence to stroke standards fall.

“CHSS is supporting thousands of Scots with significant, unnecessary disabilities as a result of these failings. Money is tight but failure to prioritise stroke care is leading to appalling results and increased cost – it needs to be urgently reviewed.”

📢Today's Scottish Stroke Care Audit acknowledges a decline in the most fundamental level of stroke care. We are deeply concerned by the latest statistics and call on @scotgovhealth and senior management teams within Health Boards to give stroke care the priority it warrants. pic.twitter.com/o4vUmNEe6S — StrokeAssocScotland (@StrokeScotland) June 27, 2023

John Watson, Stroke Association in Scotland associate director, said: “The alarming figures we see today will continue next year and the year after unless senior management teams inside health boards treat stroke as the priority it needs to be.

“Getting stroke care right means reduced time in hospital, reduced disability amongst patients and lower ongoing social care costs. It is exactly the kind of system improvement needed to address the current stress on the system. Health boards owe it to all the stroke survivors, families and carers to do so.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Roz McCall, whose husband Graham had a stroke in 2021, aged 57, called for more resources to “drastically improve” the figures.

She said: “These figures are deeply alarming. Despite the best efforts of dedicated people working on the frontline on the NHS, more and more patients are not receiving they care they desperately need.

“I know first-hand how important it is to receive care as quickly as possible and how a stroke can turn somebody’s life upside down in so many ways. I am still dealing with that after my husband suffered a stroke a couple of years ago.

“Many patients’ chances of survival and recovery will be greatly impacted by these targets continuing to be missed to such a large extent.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson Jackie Baillie called on the Scottish Government to “act urgently to ensure every part of our healthcare system is equipped to provide the highest standard of stroke care.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are focused on ensuring that people who have had a stroke receive the best possible care as quickly as possible to enable them to live longer, healthier and independent lives.

“That is why this month we have published our new stroke improvement plan, which sets out our vision for minimising preventable strokes and ensuring timely and equitable access to life-saving treatment.”

She said the Scottish Government expects health boards to identify aspects of the their stroke services not up to standard and to improve them.