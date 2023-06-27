Rise in patients reporting eating disorder ‘very concerning’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rise in patients reporting eating disorder ‘very concerning’

By Press Association
Statistics showed a rise in patients presenting with eating disorder (Chris Radburn/PA)
Statistics showed a rise in patients presenting with eating disorder (Chris Radburn/PA)

A rise in people reporting eating disorders to their GPs over the past five years is “very concerning”, a charity has said.

Beat, a charity which helps those affected by eating disorders, said the pandemic had led to some people developing eating disorders for the first time.

They referred to newly-published experimental data from Public Health Scotland on eating disorder presentation in the NHS.

It showed a rise of 26.7% over the last five years, going from from 16,287 in 2018 to 20,640 this year.

Tom Quinn, Beat’s director of external affairs said: “It’s very concerning but sadly not surprising that many more people in Scotland are experiencing disordered eating and eating disorder behaviours.

“The pandemic was an incredibly distressing time, as people were isolated away from friends and family, worrying for the health of others and unable to access certain foods.

“At Beat we supported over three times as many people in Scotland between 2021 and 2022 in comparison to before the pandemic, including those who developed an eating disorder for the first time, whose eating disorder worsened and those who had relapsed.”

He said the problem was likely to be under-reported and cases of binge eating disorders were not captured in the figures.

Mr Quinn added: “NHS workers are doing everything they can to support their patients but the Scottish Government must urgently invest in eating disorder services, to ensure that staff have all the resources they need.

“This must include implementing the 15 recommendations from the national review of eating disorders services, working closely with eating disorder experts and boosting funding for services to ensure that every person with an eating disorder can access treatment quickly.”

