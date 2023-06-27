Budget cuts undermine UK’s global influence on agriculture, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budget cuts undermine UK’s global influence on agriculture, report finds

By Press Association
The report made five recommendations (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The report made five recommendations (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Budget cuts have undermined the UK’s international influence on agriculture and the Government must focus more on climate change in its support for the sector, a review by the foreign aid watchdog has found.

There is a “significant risk” that Britain’s reputation as a development ally in areas including food security will “degrade rapidly” in the near future unless changes are made, the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) suggested.

In a report published on Wednesday, the watchdog found “many positive examples” of UK aid to agriculture but said spending reductions as well as a lack of clear vision across Government departments would hamper the effectiveness of key programmes.

It made five recommendations, including urging the Government to act to “secure the UK’s influence and thought leadership” on global food production and to ensure a focus on “climate change and nature” is central to its approach.

Budget reductions have also undermined the performance of some climate-focused programmes aimed at helping countries like Malawi, where most livelihoods rely on rain-fed agriculture that is vulnerable to environmental changes, the report found.

Cuts to official development assistance (ODA) have removed or downscaled several elements of these schemes, which include key projects like watershed rehabilitation and crop diversification, it found.

“Despite ODA reductions, the UK has retained some capacity to influence partner governments, donors and multilateral institutions,” ICAI said.

“Although it has lost a significant number of expert agricultural advisers, the UK continues to be viewed as a technically competent development ally.

“However, with funding reduced, the UK has been drawing on this reputation, and there is a significant risk that its influence will degrade rapidly in the near future.”

ICAI chief commissioner Dr Tamsyn Barton, who led the review, said: “Developing countries are on the front line of the climate crisis so it’s vital that our aid programmes acknowledge this.

“Support for agriculture can empower local communities, generate wealth locally, improve global food security and ensure that people are getting the nutrition they need.

“While our review found many examples of good practice, there is more to be done to improve coherence of the overall aid package and ensure climate change and nature are at the heart of the UK’s support to the agriculture sector.”

Cafod, the official aid agency for the Catholic Church of England and Wales, accused the Government of “pumping money into large-scale agribusiness” instead of focusing on help for smallholder farmers and local economies.

Graham Gordon, Cafod’s head of public policy said: “The ICAI’s report shows the UK Government aid approach in agriculture is not only failing to tackle climate change, but is actively contributing to its causes.

“The tragedy is that we know what works but this isn’t influencing aid spending on agriculture.

“Instead of supporting smallholder farmers and strengthening local economies, the proven approach for tackling both poverty and climate change in agriculture, the Government is now pumping money into large scale agribusiness which means increased usage of fossil fuel fertilisers.

“It is clear we need an urgent review of the Government’s approach to international agriculture.

“It cannot be right that taxpayer money is being used by the British International Investment (BII) without transparency, on harmful practices that contribute to climate change and do little to tackle hunger or poverty.”

