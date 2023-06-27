‘Truly shocking’ report on hunger shows 1.2m Scots affected by food insecurity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

‘Truly shocking’ report on hunger shows 1.2m Scots affected by food insecurity

By Press Association
A report from the Trussell Trust has highlighted food insecurity (Jonathan brady/PA)
A report from the Trussell Trust has highlighted food insecurity (Jonathan brady/PA)

About 1.2 million Scots have suffered from food insecurity, a “truly shocking” new report from food bank charity the Trussell Trust has found.

It described its Hunger in Scotland report as the most in-depth study into the causes and impact of hunger to have been carried out.

While its food banks distributed a record  259,744 parcels in Scotland in the year to April 2023, the report said that this was just the tip of the iceberg, with many people “facing serious hardship without such help”.

The Trussell Trust questioned food bank users in Scotland and the general public for its research, which found that 17% of people suffered from food insecurity in the 12 months up to mid-2022.

This equates to about 1.2 million people – more than the populations of the cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh combined, the charity said

At some point over the year they will have either run out of food and been unable to afford more, reduced meal sizes, eaten less or gone hungry due to lack of money.

“Food insecurity is prevalent in Scotland and across the UK,” the report said.

“In Scotland around one in six (17%) adults have experienced food insecurity (cutting back or skipping meals due to a lack of income) in the 12 months to mid-2022. This translates to approximately 1.2 million people.”

The report said that “insufficient income is the fundamental driver for almost all people forced to use a food bank”.

According to the research almost half (46%) of disabled people in Scotland had faced hunger, with almost three quarters (73%) of those referred to the Trussell Trust suffering from some kind of disability.

More than a third (35%) of all households that experienced hunger contained children under the age of 16, the report added, while more than a quarter (28%) of unpaid carers had also been affected.

And while single parents make up just 2% of the population, the Trussell Trust found this group made up 17% of those who had gone hungry.

The report said: “Despite the growth in the number of food parcels provided by the Trussell Trust network of food banks and by independent providers, more than two thirds of those experiencing food insecurity have not received food aid.

“Food bank use therefore does not represent the entirety of need across the country, but rather those who have accessed this form of support – many more appear to be facing serious hardship without such help.”

Polly Jones, head of the Trussell Trust in Scotland, said: “It is truly shocking that being forced to turn to a food bank to feed your family is a horrifying reality for so many people in Scotland, and as Hunger in Scotland shows, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Many more people are struggling with hunger. This is not right. Food banks are not the answer when people are going without the essentials in one of the richest economies in the world.”

She added: “Nobody in Scotland should face hunger. That is why research like this is so vital. It provides the evidence we need to be able to change systems, policies and practices, so that no-one in Scotland has to face hunger. ”

She said “positive action” had already been taken by the Scottish Government, which recently published a strategy for ending the need for food banks, and she added this needed to be backed with a “longer-term vision and much bolder action”.

Ms Jones said: “Change needs to come from both Holyrood and Westminster if we are to create a Scotland where people aren’t faced with hunger.

“We know that if all of us work together, we can end the need for food banks.”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We recognise the pressure on household budgets after a year of economic mismanagement from the UK Government which has seen soaring inflation and household bills, combined with the UK Government’s hard Brexit which is pushing prices higher still.

“No-one should have to compromise on food or other essentials. We take a human rights approach to this issue, which is why we promote cash-first responses, as outlined in our plan towards ending the need for food banks.

“The Trussell Trust and Independent Food Aid Network agree with this approach.

“Tackling poverty and protecting people from harm is one of three critical missions for this government.

“This year and last we have allocated almost £3 billion to support policies to tackle poverty and to protect people as far as possible during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, including offering free school meals to all pupils in primaries one to five and in special schools, giving families an average annual saving of £400 per child.

“During 2022-23 we increased the Scottish Child Payment by 150% and expanded the payment to all eligible children under the age of 16, lifting an estimated 50,000 children out of poverty.

“We are taking action within limited powers and fixed budget but it is only with the powers of an independent nation that we can use all the levers other governments have to tackle poverty and inequalities.”

“I encourage anyone who is struggling financially to get advice through their local authority, a local advice service, or Social Security Scotland as well as checking our cost-of-living website.”

