Steelworkers to stage protest outside Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Steelworkers to stage protest outside Parliament

By Press Association
The hot rolled mill at Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Wright/PA)
The hot rolled mill at Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Wright/PA)

Hundreds of steel workers will stage a protest outside Parliament on Wednesday as new figures show almost 150,000 jobs have been lost in the industry over the past 40 years.

The GMB union said its research suggests that, between 1981 and 2021, almost 80% of jobs in the entire steel sector have gone.

Workers from across the country will march from Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square calling for a “proper industrial strategy” and relief from the energy costs unions say are crippling the steel sector.

Charlotte Childs, GMB national officer, said: “Under this Government’s watch, the UK’s proud steel industry is being allowed to wither and die.

“Almost 150,000 jobs have gone – close to 80% of the entire steel workforce.

“A lack of industrial strategy and no support for crippling energy costs have left the industry at risk of ‘steel dumping’ from overseas.

“We need action now, or the industry as we know it will cease to exist.”

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community, said: “Britain needs its steel industry, our country is made from it – the roads we drive, the bridges we cross, the hospitals that heal us and the schools our children learn in.

“But the UK Government must decide whether it wants a steel industry in this country.

“In the absence of Government backing, we face Britain’s proud history of steelmaking coming to an end.

“Our steel industry cannot survive if we continue to pay far more for energy than our EU competitors and it cannot decarbonise if the Government doesn’t support the transition toward net zero.

“Steelworkers don’t ask for handouts – simply the chance to compete on a level playing field and to protect an industry of crucial national importance.”

A Department for Business and Trade spokesman said: “This Government believes that steel plays a vital role in the UK economy, supporting local jobs and economic growth.

“We introduced the British Industry Supercharger to make our steel industry more competitive by bringing down energy prices and protecting the UK steel industry from unfair trading practices.

“We are working closely with the sector to secure a sustainable, decarbonised and competitive future for steel.”

More from Press and Journal

The hot rolled mill at Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Wright/PA)
Mazda MX-5 delivers real driver rewards
John Skinner from Parkhead Farm near Maryculter with his ostriches. Ostrich eggs have been stolen from the farm and John is worried that the ostriches by attack and possibly kill one of the thieves.Pictures Simon Walton
Farmer fled scene of collision with cyclists in his tractor
Diane with her husband, Ali: married for 34 years
Diane McKechnie: I'm an unpaid carer - the Scottish Government doesn't value us or…
Ross County Girls and Women FC under-16s.
Ross County Girls and Women FC looking for players after announcing plans to launch…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: 20 Marcus Goodall, left, celebrates scoring for Buckie with Joe McCabe Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart pleased as Buckie earn friendly victory against Peterhead
Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott and assistant Steven Craig. Image: Thomas Brown/Gala Fairydean Rovers
Ross County's 2010 Hampden heroes Martin Scott and Steven Craig have new goals at…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands at the door of 10 Downing Street - the numbers stuck to the door spell out 'London Tech Week' in binary code (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Can we get a software update for our malfunctioning robot PM?
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 6th July '18 Drakies House and grounds in the Drakies area of Inverness for where a planning application has being submitted for the building of new houses.
Congestion and road safety concerns rear their head once again as councillors discuss controversial…
CR0034770 Locator of Marischal College, Aberdeen. Drone / DJI Mini 2. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/04/2022
Aberdeen expected to gain tax-breaks in new investment zone as decision day approaches
Mohsin Rashid, chief executive of fintech firm Zipzero, and One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.
Cost-of-living fintech firm chooses Aberdeen over London