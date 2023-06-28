Fly-tipping fine to be increased to £500 as part of ‘bold action’ by ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fly-tipping fine to be increased to £500 as part of ‘bold action’ by ministers

By Press Association
The Scottish Government proposes increasing fines for fly-tipping to £500 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Scottish Government proposes increasing fines for fly-tipping to £500 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Scottish Government is promising “bold action” on fly-tipping, with plans for fines to be more than doubled to £500.

A new action plan proposes raising the current level of fixed-penalty notice for fly-tipping to £500 – with a suggestion from ministers that fines could be increased further “if needed”.

It is part of a six-year strategy to tackle litter and fly-tipping, which sets out how national and local government can work together with businesses, communities and others to deal with the problem.

The Government also plans to bring in new powers which could see vehicle owners fined if rubbish is dumped from their car or van.

In addition, councils could be given powers to issue fixed-penalty notices to householders who fail to meet a “duty of care obligation” when disposing of their waste, by for example putting recyclable items in the wrong bin.

Ministers have promised increased action to detect fly-tippers, and enhanced support for private landowners impacted by the problem.

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said the strategy is a “significant step forward in tackling the litter emergency”.

While he said it “doesn’t deliver everything we asked for” and will not “immediately reverse the decline we have recorded in cleanliness levels across Scotland”, he added it is a “positive start”.

He said: “There is no doubt urgent action is needed now and appropriate increased investment in the future is essential if we are to revitalise our communities and clean up Scotland.”

Biodiversity and circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “Scotland is a beautiful country and we all have a responsibility to keep it that way.

Lorna Slater said enforcement is key in tackling the problem (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This Government makes no apologies for taking bold action on tackling litter and fly-tipping, which is a blight on our streets, communities and countryside, as well as threatening our natural environment and wildlife.

“This strategy will drive further change in behaviours and the delivery of services.

“Enforcement is a key theme, and the strategy sets out robust commitments, including raising fixed-penalty notices for fly-tipping to £500 and considering increasing fines further if required.”

She said the strategy is part of a wider package of measures to “tackle Scotland’s throwaway culture”, including a ban on some single-use plastic items and a commitment to introduce a charge on disposable coffee cups.

However, the Scottish Government has put its flagship recycling initiative, the deposit return scheme, for drinks cans and bottles on hold until October 2025 at the earliest, to coincide with the UK Government’s scheme.

