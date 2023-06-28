Tory justice and education spokesmen replaced as Ross reshuffles top team

The Scottish Conservative top team has been reshuffled, with the former education and justice spokesmen replaced.

Party leader Douglas Ross, who retains Meghan Gallacher as his deputy, said the changes will enable his party to “expose the hopelessly divided and distracted SNP Government”.

Jamie Greene has been replaced at justice with Russell Findlay, who was previously the Tory community safety spokesman.

Jamie Greene is no longer the Tory justice spokesman (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Liam Kerr takes over from Stephen Kerr in the education brief, having previously had responsibility for net-zero, energy and transport.

Douglas Lumsden moves into Liam Kerr’s former post.

Liz Smith retains her position as finance spokeswoman but with the additional responsibility of local government.

Sandesh Gulhane remains health spokesman and Donald Cameron stays in the constitution, external affairs and culture brief.

Stephen Kerr has been replaced as education spokesman (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Rachael Hamilton retains responsibility for rural affairs and the islands, but Miles Briggs takes on her equalities role in a rejigged post which includes social security and his former area of housing.

Murdo Fraser takes on the role of business, economic growth and tourism spokesman.

MP David Mundell has been appointed chairman of election campaign co-ordination.

Mr Ross said: “I’m delighted to announce this new shadow ministerial line-up, which underlines the formidable talent and strength in depth among the team of Scottish Conservative MSPs.

“I would like to put on record my huge thanks to those who are stepping down from the team, or switching roles, for their sterling work.

“This is a key juncture in Scottish politics, and I’m convinced this new line-up will expose Humza Yousaf’s hopelessly divided and distracted SNP Government.”