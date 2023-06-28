Police officer suicide data to be improved amid ‘deep concern’, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Police officer suicide data to be improved amid ‘deep concern’, MSPs told

By Press Association
Every Police Scotland officer receives trauma training (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Every Police Scotland officer receives trauma training (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police Scotland officials have said data gathering around officer suicides will be improved, as “deep concern” was expressed at the rate of officers taking their own lives.

Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee discussed the responses to suicides among officers and staff on Wednesday.

However there appeared to be uncertainty on how many officers have died this way, with committee convener Audrey Nicoll initially saying there are around four each year.

Giving evidence to MSPs, Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said Police Scotland’s current figures do not align with this – saying there have been five deaths from suicide in the past three years.

Committee member Russell Findlay said he is personally aware of there being more cases than this.

Earlier, Mr Ritchie said deaths of officers by suicide are “keenly felt” across the force.

Discussing how they are recorded, he told the committee: “This is something we are keenly aware of and are working towards, about how we actually collect and record and maintain that data.”

He said he is unsure if there are “strong definitions” on this type of death across public sector institutions, something which Police Scotland is seeking to “address appropriately”.

Every officer entering Police Scotland receives trauma training, he said, with welfare support available to those who are serving.

Mr Ritchie said: “Following the event itself, obviously the tragic circumstances are felt across the organisation but we need to make sure the investigation we undertake is professional and substantial.”

Katy Miller, Police Scotland’s director of people, said the nature of policing increases stress on individuals.

She said that in future, the force will carry out retrospective manual exercises to examine data from colleagues who have died while in service.

Such cases are often not “black and white” on whether deaths were related to personal or work issues, she said.

Fiona McQueen of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) said a number of areas need to be improved on police officers’ welfare.

She said: “I think there is deep concern in the authority about the level of suicide.

“We know that there are actions that can be taken and that is what’s happening in Police Scotland.”

Fife Police Feature
There is said to still be stigma around officers asking for help (PA)

She said the SPA wants to see evidence of improved mental health and reduced harm among officers and staff.

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation which represents officers, said many feel the force’s employee assistance programme is “not fit for purpose”.

Written evidence from the SPF said there is still stigma around seeking help.

It said: “Many officers view asking for help as a sign of weakness or that if they acknowledge they have a problem with mental health then something is ‘wrong’ with them.

“Additionally, many fear that talking about their struggles will result in stigma from other officers and career setbacks.

“Other officers spoke about the potential embarrassment of raising issues through the line management structure.”

– Anyone who needs support can call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website.

More from Press and Journal

Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Former Lord Chamberlain to royal family dies aged 97
The 19th century inn is one of the oldest in Skye
One of the oldest inns on Skye on the market at offers over £795,000
Midfielder Max Sheaf has joined Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Midfielder Max Sheaf joins Ross County on two-year contract
Inveraray Pharmacy is being sold for £275,000. Image: Christie&Co.
Two local pharmacies on Islay and in Inverary up for sale
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Elgin City mourns the loss of chairman Graham Tatters' wife, Paula
An artists impressions of CARZAR when completed. Image: Dicksons of Inverness
£1m Inverness car showroom aimed at under 35s set to open
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Paige Ruddy appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Paige Ruddy. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman pulled out clumps of partner's hair and accused her of being a 'grass'
Inverness Sheriff Court
Thief targeted salons, stealing straighteners and fake tan to fund his drug habit
The Aberdeen Futsal Academy celebrate with the Scottish Cup trophy after winning the tournament at the first attempt. Back row (left to right): Michael Watt, Alan Redford, Dmytrov Zabrodin, David Littlejohn (manager). Front row (left to right): David Booth, Grant Campbell, Chris Angus, Dean Elrick (coach). Photo courtesy of Grant Campbell
Grant Campbell aims to continue growing futsal in Aberdeen after Scottish Cup glory
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates a win against Dundee United in March. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Graeme Shinnie will be Aberdeen's inspiration and a key signing for Barry…