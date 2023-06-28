Police officer suicide data to be improved amid ‘deep concern’, MSPs told

Police Scotland officials have said data gathering around officer suicides will be improved, as “deep concern” was expressed at the rate of officers taking their own lives.

Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee discussed the responses to suicides among officers and staff on Wednesday.

However there appeared to be uncertainty on how many officers have died this way, with committee convener Audrey Nicoll initially saying there are around four each year.

Giving evidence to MSPs, Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said Police Scotland’s current figures do not align with this – saying there have been five deaths from suicide in the past three years.

Committee member Russell Findlay said he is personally aware of there being more cases than this.

At today's criminal justice committee, Police Scotland have revealed that they are now (finally) beginning to record officer suicides. I've been campaigning with victims' families and survivors who want action and transparency on this sensitive issue. https://t.co/ltDE2fJOB1 — Russell Findlay (@RussellFindlay1) June 28, 2023

Earlier, Mr Ritchie said deaths of officers by suicide are “keenly felt” across the force.

Discussing how they are recorded, he told the committee: “This is something we are keenly aware of and are working towards, about how we actually collect and record and maintain that data.”

He said he is unsure if there are “strong definitions” on this type of death across public sector institutions, something which Police Scotland is seeking to “address appropriately”.

Every officer entering Police Scotland receives trauma training, he said, with welfare support available to those who are serving.

Mr Ritchie said: “Following the event itself, obviously the tragic circumstances are felt across the organisation but we need to make sure the investigation we undertake is professional and substantial.”

.@SP_Justice hearing this morning is told there have sadly been five deaths by suicide of Police Scotland officers in the past three years. Chair David Threadgold describes the stresses officers are under and how better training for managers and wellbeing provision is needed pic.twitter.com/KYWCIlaLZS — ScotsPolFed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@ScotsPolFed) June 28, 2023

Katy Miller, Police Scotland’s director of people, said the nature of policing increases stress on individuals.

She said that in future, the force will carry out retrospective manual exercises to examine data from colleagues who have died while in service.

Such cases are often not “black and white” on whether deaths were related to personal or work issues, she said.

Fiona McQueen of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) said a number of areas need to be improved on police officers’ welfare.

She said: “I think there is deep concern in the authority about the level of suicide.

“We know that there are actions that can be taken and that is what’s happening in Police Scotland.”

There is said to still be stigma around officers asking for help (PA)

She said the SPA wants to see evidence of improved mental health and reduced harm among officers and staff.

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation which represents officers, said many feel the force’s employee assistance programme is “not fit for purpose”.

Written evidence from the SPF said there is still stigma around seeking help.

It said: “Many officers view asking for help as a sign of weakness or that if they acknowledge they have a problem with mental health then something is ‘wrong’ with them.

“Additionally, many fear that talking about their struggles will result in stigma from other officers and career setbacks.

“Other officers spoke about the potential embarrassment of raising issues through the line management structure.”

– Anyone who needs support can call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website.