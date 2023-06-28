Bank needed to make ‘strong move’ after inflation report, says governor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank needed to make ‘strong move’ after inflation report, says governor

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey was speaking at an event hosted by the European Central Bank (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Andrew Bailey was speaking at an event hosted by the European Central Bank (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Decision makers had to make a “strong move” as they sat down and studied a surprisingly bad inflation report last week, the governor of the Bank of England has said.

Andrew Bailey said he thought it was better to increase interest rates from 4.5% to 5% in one go, a so-called 50 basis point (bps) increase, rather than to hike it in two steps.

The Bank hiked rates last Thursday, a day after the Office for National Statistics revealed that Consumer Prices Index inflation had only fallen to 8.7% in May, compared to the 8.4% that had been expected.

“The cumulative data both particularly on the labour market, and on the inflation release, to us showed clear signs of persistence (and) caused us to conclude that we had to make really quite a strong move at that point. It was justified,” Mr Bailey said at an event hosted by the European Central Bank.

“My own view on that was if we were really of the view that we were going to do 25 (bps) and then, we were really baked in for another 25, based on the evidence we’d seen, it was better to do 50.”

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is tasked with keeping inflation under control, as close to 2% as possible.

The main tool it has to do this is interest rates. By setting rates higher it can increase the amount that people have to pay to borrow money.

This reduces the amount of loans taken, and forces others to pay more of their income towards paying off their mortgages, or other loans.

This means that people have less money to spend on other items, reducing demand, which in theory should stop prices rising as rapidly.

But the Bank has faced criticism for rapidly increasing interest rates, a decision which will heap extra pain on people with mortgages.

More from Press and Journal

Breaking news image.
A90 at St Fergus closed in both directions due to crash
One of the Big Hop Trail sculptures at Castlegate
Gallery: Big Hop Trail sculptures start springing up across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Stormzy referred to Shetland in his new song. Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire
Stormzy stirs up controversy after referencing 'the Shetlands' in new song
Aberdeen target Rhys Williams
Aberdeen loan signing Rhys Williams hailed an 'incredible player' by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
BRANCHING OUT TO HELP: From left, Andrew Connon of NFU Scotland; David Mackay of Soil Association Scotland; Deputy First Minister Shona Robison; and Alastair Seaman of Woodland Trust Scotland.
New measures to boost agroforestry
Thomas Moradpour and Caspar MacRae at Glenmorangie.
Boss of Glenmorangie and Ardbeg whiskies heads for the bubbly
Martin Wiseman, Deacon of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation, Elaine Gowans, Head of Fashion & Textiles at Gray's, Josie Steed, senior lecturer at Gray's, and Philip Sainsbury, Deacon of the Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation.
Gray's lecturers break 500-year barrier to become first females to join Burgess of Trades…
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Neighbours pay tribute to 'hard working' woman found dead in Peterhead home
Richard Hay with his son Aksel.
Emotional 200-mile walk for Shetland father pay tribute to seven-year-old son
Liam Harvey in action for Aberdeen B against Arbroath. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
Elgin City close in on Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey and ex-Dundee United defender Nathan…