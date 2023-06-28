Blair warns leaders to ‘get to grips’ with AI as ‘it will change everything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blair warns leaders to ‘get to grips’ with AI as ‘it will change everything’

By Press Association
Tony Blair told the audience ‘we’re at the start of a revolutionary change’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tony Blair told the audience ‘we’re at the start of a revolutionary change’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Tony Blair has warned that governments and businesses need to “get to grips” with artificial intelligence (AI) as the emerging technology is set to “change everything”.

The former prime minister discussed the governance challenges that AI posed at a Chatham House event on Wednesday, alongside Microsoft president Brad Smith and British Chamber of Commerce head Baroness Martha Lane Fox.

The group compared the technology to the printing press and the industrial revolution in terms of how they thought it would change history.

“You can get the magnitude of that from these analogies of what we’re talking about. I think this will change everything,” Mr Blair told the think-tank audience.

“I think this is where we’re at – at the start of a revolutionary change.”

Mr Blair said that people, particularly on the centre-left of politics, could prioritise other difficulties amid the current turmoil but that they needed to make AI their mission.

“How you understand, master and harness this technology revolution will define the place of this country and shape the world,” he said.

“So get your head around that and stop spending time thinking about: ‘A little bit more on tax, a little bit less on tax, more on spending, a little bit less on spending’.

“That is not what the future is going to be about. It’s going to be about this – understanding it and dealing with it, access(ing) the opportunity … but mitigating its risks.”

The panel also spoke about how the UK needed to respond to the safety and social risks that AI posed, including the evolution of a two-tiered society, job losses, election interference, Russia’s superiority in cyberwarfare and the creation of bioweapons.

Baroness Lane Fox said: “The thing in all of this that I think makes a large constituent of people very, very anxious is about the increasing inequalities that are going to be, in my opinion, inevitable out of this.”

She later added that there had to be a “joined-up approach” in how companies and governments thought about these risks.

Those in leadership positions who were not getting to know this new technology were also committing a “dereliction of duty”, she added.

“If you don’t understand what’s possible, you’re not going to be able to start to understand how to learn what the right policy decisions to make (or) what’s the right commercial decisions to make.”

Mr Smith added: “What the world needs to see emerge in effect, is a new paradigm for how to manage the safety of this new technology.”

He said the international community needed to come to a consensus on how to standardise regulations around AI as soon as possible.

Mr Blair also said the UK Government, which had ambitions for the country to be a leader in the field, must recognise that the technology was “changing very fast” and that Britain would need to have “close co-operation and partnerships with other key players”.

“Everyone’s on this,” Mr Blair said. “You go to Paris, Macron’s talking about it. You go to Germany, Scholz is talking about it. You go to Africa, they’re starting to talk about it.

“You’re either going to get to grips with this or you’re going to get left behind.”

